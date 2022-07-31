WhatsNew2Day
Commonwealth Games cycling is ABANDONED after another horrifying crash

Sports
By Merry

BREAKING NEWS: Commonwealth Games cycling is Abandoned after another horrific crash that left a rider flying over the barrier and into the crowd, leaving athletes and spectators in urgent need of medical attention

By Jacob Ranson for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Commonwealth Games bikes hit by another horrific crash as a rider crosses the barrier and enters the crowd, leaving athletes and spectators in urgent need of medical attention

Matt Bostock has been taken away on a stretcher, while England’s Matt Walls has been thrown into the crowd after a massive crash.

Walls is still receiving medical treatment behind scenes in the stands.

A member of the crowd is carried away in a wheelchair covered in blood.

A young girl is also treated by medics for a cut on her arm.

More to follow..

