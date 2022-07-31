Commonwealth Games cycling is ABANDONED after another horrifying crash
Matt Bostock has been taken away on a stretcher, while England’s Matt Walls has been thrown into the crowd after a massive crash.
Walls is still receiving medical treatment behind scenes in the stands.
A member of the crowd is carried away in a wheelchair covered in blood.
A young girl is also treated by medics for a cut on her arm.
