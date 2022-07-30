Commonwealth Games: Cody Simpson wins swimming gold medal for Australia as Emma McKeon breaks record

They are the ultimate power couple: singer and swimmer Cody Simpson has scored herself a fairytale gold medal, while partner Emma McKeon has matched the most gold medals in history at day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Australia’s stunning six-second win in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay earned McKeon her tenth gold medal, putting her equal with Australian swimming greats Ian Thorpe, Susie O’Neill and Liesel Jones in the record books.

It wasn’t Australia’s only comfortable relay win on day two.

The men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team also triumphed in fairly comfortable fashion, meaning Simpson will receive a gold medal after swimming for the team in the semi-finals.

Cody Simpson and partner Emma McKeon, pictured at a social event in June, both won gold medals for Australia on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games

Simpson won a gold medal as part of the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, while Emma won her tenth gold medal after her swim in the women’s 4x100m

It’s an incredible achievement for someone who sang ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ to the Queen instead of swimming at the last Commonwealth Games.

Ironically, a big part of Simpson’s gold medal was Kyle Chalmers’ performance in the final, with the third member of the so-called “swimming love triangle” swimming the crucial anchor leg.

After Chalmers seemingly snubbed McKeon on the pool deck following the pair’s gold medal relay win, Simpson went on to deny reports of an icy relationship within the Dolphins team, saying they were all “supporting each other”.

Cody Simpson on the blocks for the semifinals of the men’s 50m butterfly on day one of the Commonwealth Games

Either way, no one will ever be able to take away the fact that Cody Simpson won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s great to be there with these guys. I’ve been watching them for years, so to do it with these guys is pretty special,” he said News Corp for the final.

From one spectacular performance to another, McKeon’s gold alongside Molly O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack and Madi Wilson in the 4x100m freestyle propels her to legendary status.

Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack and Madi Wilson celebrate gold after their dominant victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay

The 28-year-old has now won 10 gold medals at the Glasgow, Gold Coast and Birmingham Games, something she says she “didn’t realize” until she was interviewed by fellow Australian legend Cate Campbell after the race.

It’s fun to do that 10th in a relay. It’s all a bit fuzzy I guess. It’s been a long time, I mean my first was in 2014 and I was so young,” she told Campbell on the Channel 7 broadcast.

“Looking back on who I was then, I feel like I’ve come a long way and I’m very proud of what I’ve done, but also proud of how I’ve grown as a person.”

