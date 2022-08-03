Commonwealth Games: Cody Simpson reveals his plans to return to music

Cody Simpson has spoken out about his long-term plans after suspending his music career to take up competitive swimming.

The 25-year-old pop star has surpassed everyone’s expectations by making it to the Commonwealth Games as a member of Australia’s unbeatable swimming team.

And he told 7News on Tuesday, he hopes to return to writing and recording songs once he achieves his goal of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Cody Simpson (pictured) has spoken out about his long-term plans after suspending his music career to pursue competitive swimming

“When I’m done swimming, I’m ready to get back to it,” he said.

“I knew I was going to put it aside for a while, as I got back into the sport.

‘I remember working almost 365 days a year from the age of 14′ [on music] but I enjoy every minute of it and will continue to do so long after I’m done swimming.’

Cody said he was looking forward to getting back on the road when he was done swimming, but for now his focus was on sports.

The 25-year-old pop star (pictured Monday) has surpassed everyone’s expectations by making it to the Commonwealth Games as a member of Australia’s unbeatable swimming team

It comes after Cody recently talked about changing gears in his career by swapping the podium for the pool.

He said last month that the shift from world tours and parties with A-listers to working out every morning required some adjustment.

‘The lifestyle change is polarizing for me. It’s been a drastic change from where I came from to what I’m doing now,” he told The Project.

Cody (pictured in NYC in February 2020) told 7News on Tuesday that he hopes to return to writing and recording songs once he reaches his goal of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“But I did grow up in the sport and grew up with a swimming family – my parents were both competitive swimmers – so I was kind of born into it and did it for years,” he added.

“And then I went to the States and had the last 10 years in music… I really enjoy it and it’s kind of a nice variety for me based on where I’m from.”

Cody was initially “concerned about the reception” he would receive from other swimmers, but said he had been welcomed with open arms by the sports community.