Commonwealth Games closing ceremony showcases Birmingham talent from Judas Priest to Peaky Blinders

The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony showcased the best of Birmingham’s artists tonight to a worldwide audience on TV and royalty in the crowd.

The West Midlands’ has produced a wealth of musical talent over the years, and tonight’s ceremony sought to show off the very best of it.

With performances from the likes of past stars such as Dexys Midnight Runners and UB40, to the stars of today such as Jorja Smith and Mahalia – heavy metal, rap, reggae, grime and pop were all on display.

Amid the celebration the region’s contribution to music, there was also a celebration of how it life has changed over the years, and a sneak peak of the new Peaky Blinders stage show.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was among the packed out crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham for the closing extravaganza.

The show was kicked off by children playing hopscotch in an industrial scene inspired by the landscape of the West Midlands in the 1950s.

This was followed by Dexys Midnight Runners playing Come On Eileen, and the heavy rock sounds of Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir booming out over the Alexander Stadium.

There were mentions of the city’s multi-cultural heritage Athletes who competed in the games walked out into the stadium to The Spencer Davis Group’s Keep on Running.

This was followed by Apache Indian playing their hit Boom Shak A Lak and Musical Youth performing its cannabis-inspired song Pass the Dutchie.

UB40, one of the city’s most well-known exports, then played a crowd-pleasing rendition of Red Red Wine.

After this came a celebration of the 90s, played in by Panjabi MC and his international hit Mundian To Bach Ke, with Beverley Knight and Goldie giving the crowd a taste of club life with Inner City Life.

It then showcased Birmingham’s influence on heavy metal, with a mash-up between R&B singer Jorja Smith and rockers Judas Priest

This was followed by Ska legends The Selector before show then moved into a Peaky Blinders-inspired rendition of Open The Gates by Laura Mvula.

A soundtrack of Duran Duran then accompanied a tribute to conic Birmingham club the Rum Runner, which was demolished to make way for a hotel, but still lives on in the hearts of clubgoers from the time.

It then leaped to the present day with grime artist Raza Hussain performing Show Me Magic, Mahlia singing her single Simmer and Jaykae rapping Toothache.

The games drew to a symbolic close as the Commonwealth flag was lowered to a powerful rendition of Unknown by soul singer Jacob Banks.

The flag was then handed over to a delegation from Victoria in Australia, which is set to host the next games in 2026, which had the likes of Baker Boy and Taylor Henderson performing for the crowd.

It brought an end to a games which saw Australia come top of the medal leaderboard, while second-placed England had its most successful games ever.

The games were opened with a spectacular opening ceremony on July 28 that showed off the best of Birmingham.

Segments featuring a parade of cars, firework displays and even a giant mechanical bull wowed the crowd in the stadium and those watching on TV at home.

The Prince of Wales stood in for the Queen to officially open the games, giving a touching speech in her stead where he praised Her Majesty’s ‘passion and commitment’ to the Commonwealth.

Many were left amazed by a 50ft mechanical bull, a recreation of the famous statue that welcomes shoppers to the Bull Ring shopping centre in Birmingham.

Others were impressed with the parade of cars which featured classic and modern vehicles built in the West Midlands – with the likes of Aston Martins, Land Rovers and McLarens going on display – although some took it as a tongue-in-cheek jab at Birmingham’s notorious congestion.

It wasn’t without controversy though, with comedian Joe Lycett sparking fury from some after taking a jab at the Government’s Rwanda scheme.

Dressed a in a pink tracksuit, he joked: ‘I’m going to do something now that the British Government doesn’t always do, and welcome some foreigners!’