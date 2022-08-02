Commonwealth Games: Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown makes rude gesture at sister Taylor McKeown

Kaylee McKeown has given her sister Taylor the middle finger after she won silver in the 200m medley at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday morning.

The Australian superstar came back just 40 minutes after winning gold in the 200m backstroke and was unable to quite bring in 15-year-old Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh in the grueling event.

It led to some soft ripples from Taylor, a fellow swimmer who also competes in Birmingham.

In response to Taylor’s “try harder” jibe, McKeown flippantly flipped her sister the bird in a moment captured on camera.

Kaylee McKeown gives her sister Taylor the middle finger after she took silver in the 200 meter medley on Tuesday morning

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown (right) with sister Taylor after arriving in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games

Her silver in the 200m individual on Tuesday morning brings her medals to three, after winning golds in the 100m and 200m backstroke.

The 21-year-old has two more races to add to her collection and has qualified fastest for the final of Wednesday morning’s 100m freestyle (AEST), which will also see fellow Australians Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan. .

She will also compete in the 50m backstroke final at 4:50am AEST.

Kaylee McKeown has an impressive medal collection and is only 21 years old

“She’s the one who comes in and does all the hard work, we just have to sit on the sidelines and cheer for her” Sharon, the proud mother of Kaylee McKeown, joined Sunrise from the pool deck in Birmingham after the Australian swimmer took gold in the 200m backstroke at the Comm Games. pic.twitter.com/Cgf2WWt4QU — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 1, 2022

McKeown’s mom Sharon appeared on Sunrise after her daughter’s big day in the pool, along with two men wearing sequined Aussie dresses and neon green wigs.

“It’s so nerve-wracking, but she’s the one doing the hard work – we just have to sit on the sidelines and cheer her on,” Sharon told Sunrise host Natalie Barr.

“She gets very stressed. Very nervous. She gets nervous, but we try to help her relax, but sometimes we just have to let her go and do her own thing.

Not many 21-year-olds can say they have three gold medals from the Olympics and two more of tonight’s Commonwealth Games. Also a silver one. A few more to go, so we’ll see how she’s doing.’

Kaylee McKeown (left) and sister Taylor in their official Australian uniforms ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

McKeown is no stranger to entertaining post-race celebrations.

After her incredible triple gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, she dropped the f-bomb in a live interview after winning the 100m backstroke.

The bubbly Queenslander was emotional after her father Sholto passed away less than a year earlier, receiving a bit of meekness from her mother at the time for swearing in front of the nation on live TV.

Kaylee McKeown two-finger salute after winning gold in the 200m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics last year

McKeown gave her supporters a thumbs up after winning the 100m backstroke in Tokyo

McKeown’s celebration after winning gold in the 100m backstroke after the Commonwealth Games on day three was a little quieter, waving to the crowd

McKeown’s sister Taylor, who is six years her senior, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she will retire from swimming after first representing Australia in 2013.

She won gold in the 200m breaststroke at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics alongside Emily Seebohm, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell.

It’s a swimming resume to be very proud of after suffering a number of injuries during her career.

(Left to right) Emily Seebohm, Taylor McKeown, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell after winning silver in the 100m medley relay final at the Rio 2016 Olympics

‘My last Commonwealth Games and last dive ever! What a way to round out my swimming career than to compete in my 3rd Commonwealth Games… the Australian team was amazing to be a part of and has given me many lifelong memories,” Taylor McKeown wrote in a goodbye message on Instagram.

“I achieved everything I ever wanted in my swimming career and was always proud of my ability to train damn hard and never give up.

“I am so full of gratitude, happiness and excitement for what lies ahead. Thanks everyone. Time for me to sashay away,” McKeown wrote.

Kaylee McKeown celebrates after winning 100m backstroke gold on day three

Kaylee McKeown is only 21 and far from finished with her career in the pool.

The superstar has her sights set on a packed schedule at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, which will no doubt set another record-breaking medal.