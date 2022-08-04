Commonwealth Games: Australian Rohan Browning has a go at NRL players after 100m sprint final

Australian sprinter Rohan Browning has been shaken after finishing sixth in a 100m final he described as ‘ugly and painful’ at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – before giving NRL players a light-hearted insult.

Browning, the first Australian man to reach a 100m final at the Games in 12 years, clocked 10.20 – slower than his previous times in Birmingham.

Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala won the gold in 10.02, the small medals went to defending champion Akani Simbine from South Africa (10.13) and Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon (10.14).

The Sydneysider wasn’t happy with the end result and even managed to sneak into a drive-by to the robotic nature of footy player interviews in his post-race chat.

After finishing sixth, Browning (pictured in Birmingham) had a light-hearted dig at how robotic some NRL players are in their post-match interviews

Browning, pictured in training ahead of last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was disappointed with his result in the 100m final

‘I’m not happy about it; just an ugly, painful kind of race,” Browning said.

“It’s one of those rough nights, it’s cold in here and – at the risk of sounding like an NRL player – all credit to the guys who were on stage.”

After a bombing raid on the opening round of the World Championships in Eugene, the Sydneysider seriously considered taking the pin out of his Commonwealth campaign.

Instead, he held on and regrouped – becoming the first Australian man since Aaron Rouge-Serret at the 2018 Delhi Commonwealth Games to compete in the 100m final.

Aussie sprinter Rohan Browning finishes sixth in Commonwealth Games 100m final

Browning made a solid start to Wednesday’s title race but was unable to react as the big guns made their moves.

He stopped the clock at 10.20 – slower than his first round time of 10.10 and his semi-final of 10.17.

Browning set his PB of 10.01 at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, where he made himself known to the world.

While the Sydneysider was clearly gutted by the course of the final, he was also able to reflect on the giant strides he’d made over the past two weeks to make it to the gold medal race.

Rohan Browning put in a blistering time in his heat at the Commonwealth Games on day five before bombing in the final

‘I’m going in the right direction. A month ago I didn’t see myself in this final,” Browning said.

“I thought about packing it up after the worlds and just going home and training for next year, but I’m glad I decided to push through.

“I think one of the lessons I’ve learned is that perseverance is so much more important than patience. You just have to keep trying and persevering.’

Cult Aussie sprinter enjoys a day on the Golden Slipper at Rosehill Racecourse in March

Former Aussie running great-turned commentator Tamsyn Manou was proud of the development and passion Browning showed at the Games.

“He wasn’t far away,” she said during Channel 7’s broadcast of the race.

“He looks bitterly disappointed, but I’m okay with that because it means he wanted more.”

The only Australian man to win the Commonwealth 100m title was John Treloar in 1950, while the most recent medal was a bronze medal for Mike Cleary in 1962.