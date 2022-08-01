Commonwealth Games: Australian involved in horror cycling crash with Matt Walls and Matt Bostock

Australian cyclist Josh Duffy was involved in a horrific cycling accident during the Commonwealth Games that sent Briton Matt Wells flying into the crowd and carrying another rider away on a stretcher.

The multi-driver accident occurred in the second qualifying heat of the men’s 15km scratch qualifying with Matt Bostock being carried off the Isle of Man on a stretcher after also crashing into the guardrail

Fortunately, he didn’t land in the crowd as Walls, 24, was treated for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance.

British Cycling later confirmed on social media that Walls and Bostock have both been taken to hospital.

English cyclist Matt Walls found himself in the crowd on the final lap of the men’s 15km race, with Derek Gee (number 15) next to it, Aussie Josh Duffy (yellow jersey) and Kiwi George Jackson seen on the ground

Canadian rider Derek Gee also hit the top of the barrier and although he didn’t follow Walls over the top and the crowd, he fell heavily backwards.

Duffy continued to slide down the track after the impact.

“We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident and will provide a further update when we can,” British Cycling posted on Twitter. Team England added: ‘Matt is alert and talking – as he has all the time – and is getting medical help in hospital.’

Spectators were also injured after Walls and his bike made it over the hurdles on the high slope of the corner.

Fortunately, no major injuries were sustained by any of the onlookers involved in the incident

They were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries, but incredibly, despite the horrific scenes, did not have to go to hospital.

A man was treated for cuts to his arm, while a young girl also received attention, and another member of the crowd was taken away in a wheelchair, covered in blood.

Witnesses said that, due to the bank’s slope, front row spectators could not see the cyclists heading straight for them as a result of the crash.

Walls, who won Omnium gold and Madison silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, tried to dodge riders who had fallen lower on the bench in a crash, but as he rode up, he wedged another wheel and went over. the top.

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was canceled and spectators were asked to leave as the medical staff was concerned with Walls.

The England race team tweeted: ‘Thoughts are with all the riders involved in the velodrome crash.’

Scottish Cycling said: ‘Unfortunately we have just witnessed another major crash at the velodrome. Kyle Gordon was knocked down, but luckily got up and got back on this bike.

“Our thoughts are with the two riders receiving medical attention.”

Welsh Cycling added: ‘We send our love and best wishes to those injured in the crash at the Velodrome today. On behalf of all of us at Welsh Cycling, we hope for a speedy recovery.

“We can confirm that Will Roberts is okay and was not involved in the accident.”

English star star Laura Kenny admitted she was so shocked by the crash and called for clear ice hockey-style shields to be installed on velodromes.

Kenny saw the shocking incident involving her England teammate from her nearby apartment just over three hours before she was due to compete in the points race.

“It was terrible and it played on my mind before,” said Kenny after her disappointing 13th place in the points race.

“I messaged (husband) Jason and said, ‘Woah, I’m not even sure I want to do this’.

It was the second sickening crash at Lee Valley Velopark in as many days, after Duffy’s Aussie teammate Matthew Glaetzer was involved in a 70kph collision with Joe Truman that knocked the England star out of the cold as he slid down the velodrome.

The duo were in the final round of the Keirin semi-final when Glaetzer appeared to hit Scot Jack Carlin’s wheel.

The Aussie crashed to the ground, taking Truman, who was racing directly behind him.

Joe Truman was knocked unconscious after colliding with Australian Matthew Glaetzer at a speed of about 75 mph

The nauseating scenes saw Truman knock out and slide another 100 feet while unconscious.

Glaetzer, while conscious, also slipped around the track for an awkward time and was left with his cycling uniform hanging from him after the horror crash.

Channel 7 also reported that he had to have a splinter cut from his elbow to go along with the multiple cuts, scrapes and burns on his right side.