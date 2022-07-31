Commonwealth Games: Australian cyclist Matthew Glaetzer’s horror crash with England star Joe Truman

Australian cyclist Matthew Glaetzer was lucky enough to escape relatively unscathed after a sickening 70km/h crash in the Keirin semi-final knocked out his English rival Joe Truman and left with a broken collarbone.

The duo were in the final round of the semi-finals, when Glaetzer appeared to hit Scot Jack Carlin’s wheel.

The Aussie crashed to the ground, taking Truman, who was racing directly behind him.

The nauseating scenes saw Truman knock out and slide another 100 feet while unconscious.

English cyclist Joe Truman (left) lies unconscious after horror collision with Aussie Matthew Glaetzer (right) in semi-final Keirin

Glaetzer, while conscious, also slipped around the track for an awkward time and was left with his cycling uniform hanging from him after the horror crash.

Channel 7 also reported that he had to have a splinter cut from his elbow to go along with the multiple cuts, scrapes and burns on his right side.

It was a brutal blow with the star Aussie chasing a third keirin win in a row, after taking gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast Games.

Matthew Glaetzer was very dismembered after sliding across the velodrome surface

Truman was motionless as he slid off the bank as the crowd fell silent and medics came to his rescue. After a painful wait, Truman finally sat up, to a huge cheer in the velodrome.

The Englishman was given an oxygen mask and pushed away in a wheelchair before being driven to hospital, and was later revealed to have suffered a broken collarbone from his head injury.

Both riders were expected to have big chances for a gold medal, but that was the least of their worries as they lay stunned on the velodrome floor.

Matthew Glaetzer (right) and Joe Truman (second from right) slide down the velodrome after a sickening crash during the Keirin semi-final

Olympic cycling hero Sir Chris Hoy described the impact of the fall as “about as big as you can get in cycling”, while another British great couldn’t bring himself to watch a rerun.

“That was a bad crash, a very bad crash. We don’t see any movement at all,” commentator Chris Boardman said.

“Truman is up and I honestly will, because there was no movement for a few seconds and I was feeling pretty nauseous.”

Jack Carlin thanks the crowd after winning silver in the keirin final on day two

Despite Carlin narrowly escaping the crash, he managed to stay on his bike to qualify for the final, where he finished behind Nicholas Paul, a shock winner from Trinidad and Tobago.

“It’s not easy to see your friend lying on the floor like that. There’s nothing worse than seeing your mate crash,” said Carlin, who won world silver in 2018 with Truman in the team sprint.

“He’s a teammate and I’ve lived with him for a long time. Luckily he got up and walked around, but he got a big blow to the head.’

From left to right: Matthew Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson and Leigh Hoffman after winning gold in the men’s team sprint on day one of the Commonwealth Games

Later in the final, Glaetzer’s Aussie teammate Matthew Richardson just missed a medal and finished fourth.

Fortunately, Glaetzer and Richardson had already won gold, after pairing up with Leigh Hoffman to knock out the team sprint on day one.

Glaetzer put in an outstanding performance on a blistering final leg in which the team set a Commonwealth Games record.

Matthew Glaetzer celebrates after finishing first in the men’s team sprint final on day one of the Commonwealth Games

There will be plenty of Australian superstars in action on the velodrome for day three of the Games.

Glaetzer, Richardson and Tom Cornish will compete in the men’s sprint, while Luke Zaccaria and Beau Wootton will battle for a spot in the Tandem B sprint final.

For the women, Kristina Clonan, Breanna Hargrave and Alessia McCaig will compete in the 500m time trial; while Jessica Gallagher and Caitlin Ward are looking for gold in the Tandem B sprint.