Commonwealth Games: Aussie star Ariarne Titmus says pool love triangle has taken toll on team

The drama surrounding Kyle Chalmers and the coverage of the glamorous couple Cody Simpson and Emma Keon has overshadowed the Commonwealth Games’ fantastic results in the pool – and golden girl Ariane Titmus has admitted it has taken a toll on the entire team.

Now that the swimming portion of the Games is over, Australia finished with 25 gold medals, 21 silver and 19 bronze.

It’s the best catch the dolphins have ever made at a Commonwealth Games.

Chalmers’ outburst in the media took much of the focus off that feat, but the star swimmer was clearly upset about the continued coverage of the love triangle between him, McKeon and Simpson.

Australia’s Dolphins swim team launches their swimsuits for the 2022 Commonwealth Games – Ariane Titmus (center) describes them as a ‘family’

Ariarne Titmus celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 400m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games

Titmus, just off another gold medal, admitted it was a challenge for the team, which she sees more as a ‘family’.

“We’re all so close, we’re such a close-knit team, and I think that’s why we perform so well, because we have each other’s backs,” she said in Channel 7’s broadcast after winning gold in the 400m freestyle. battle.

“I think it can affect us emotionally because they are our friends, they are teammates.

“We’re like a family and we don’t like to see people upset and pressured.”

Kyle Chalmers has made headlines more often at these Commonwealth Games, including a ‘shush’ to the media after winning gold in the 100m freestyle

Chalmers put his fingers to his lips in a gesture that suggested he was silencing his critics after winning gold in the 100m freestyle on Tuesday.

He said there were times when he felt he “couldn’t go on” and said he hoped his latest win was “a learning point for everyone” – including the media.

“The past 48 hours have been hell, a rollercoaster. I even spoke to my coach before the race and I almost started crying and I’m not an emotional person,” he told the former Australian great Cate Campbell on Channel 7 after one race.

At a press conference on Sunday, Chalmers also threatened to stop swimming altogether if “false news” continued to circulate that he was in a feud with the McKeon and Simpson.

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon were fan favorites at the Commonwealth Games

At the national trials in April, Chalmers, who had reportedly dated McKeon before, announced that he would be taking up the 50m butterfly for the Games – the same event Simpson tried to qualify for.

Some onlookers felt that Chalmers may have been deliberately trying to destroy Simpson’s dreams, whose return to the pool and his relationship with McKeon have made him a constant topic of conversation.

Chalmers ignored reports of a split in the team and said he was “relieved” after his last race at the Games that it was now over.

Kyle Chalmers (left) was in a better mood after winning the 100m final and celebrating victory with Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott

“There are so many things to be thankful for: being part of the team, it’s special,” Chalmers told Channel 7 after they swam the anchor leg for Australia in their 4x100m mixed medley.

“And we’re all so close and it’s been a very, very successful week in the pool for us and hopefully we can celebrate a little bit tonight as a team and of course we all leave tomorrow.”

Titmus echoed those sentiments, hoping Australia would be happy with the “extra baggage” of medals bringing the swim team home.

“I think the swimming does the talking. We killed it this week and I hope Australia is proud of our achievement and that we have done our very best for the country and that we go home with some extra baggage,” she said.