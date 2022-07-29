Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia steals show at opening ceremony in R.M Williams uniform

Australian athletes received a rock star reception and stole the show at the opening ceremony as the Commonwealth Games kicked off in Birmingham.

Australia is hoping to get its best result at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and has sent its second largest ever team of over 430 athletes.

The team was welcomed with huge cheers from the 30,000-strong English crowd as the first nation to proudly march out at the opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

Australia was led by two flag bearers Kookaburra’s hockey star Eddie Ockenden and squash champion Rachael Grinham to the Status Quo classic Let’s Work Together.

The contingent’s uniform is designed by Australian iconic brand RM Williams, including limited edition leather boots, handmade in Adelaide, with a special green and gold tug.

The boots usually sell for $650, while the more expensive lines cost upwards of $800.

While many said the Aussies stole the show at the opening ceremony, others weren’t too impressed with a commentator who joked that the athletes looked like they were “wearing school uniforms.”

Athletes were captivated by Malala Yousafzai’s powerful speech and rocked out to British band Duran Duran taking down their beloved hit songs Save A Prayer, Planet Earth and Ordinary World.

Earlier in the day, Prince Charles met Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin and diver Melissa Wu at the athletes’ village, where he joked that “the rest are terrified of the Aussies.”

Australian sports fanatics got up at the crack of dawn on Friday morning to watch the opening spectacle.

Many hailed Australia as the best dressed team with RM Williams flooded with praise for their craftsmanship.

“You make Australia look fabulous RMW, your fabric choices are top-notch,” commented one viewer.

Another added: ‘Damned oath, they look like winners already – good luck team Australia.’

A third wrote ‘How professional and proud they look – congratulations team RMW.’

But not everyone was a fan.

“Australia looks like they are wearing a school uniform,” one woman tweeted.

It marks the second time that RM Williams has joined forces with the Australian team to design the Commonwealth Games uniform, having outfitted the athletes for the 2018 Gold Coast games.

Scott Faulder, RM Williams’ head of product development, was responsible for seeing the uniform from design to production and fulfilling the Antipodean remit which also encompassed Australia’s cultural diversity.

The uniform also had to be different from the one worn at the last Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast four years ago.

About 60 percent of the team uniform from head to toe was made in Australia.

Mr Fauder admitted that Australia’s current skills shortage is ‘certainly difficult’, but sees a bright future.

“Around the early 2000s we had a lot of production in Australia going offshore. So we’ve lost a lot of those skilled workers, and it’s only now that we’re trying to reconnect, we’re trying to find that next generation that really enjoys being an artisan or craftswoman,” he told the Australian Financial Review

“So it’s hard, but there are pockets. And we’ve hired a few more production partners. It looks really good.’

He also explained the reasons behind the opening ceremony outfit described by some viewers as a school uniform

‘For the opening they like to keep it a bit more formal and neat; and for closing, they’re a bit more casual and a bit more fun,’ explained Mr. Fauder.