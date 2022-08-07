Commonwealth booze-up: Athletes hit the town as revellers show support (but some celebrate TOO hard)

Advertisement

Additional police were dispatched to Birmingham city center last night to keep an eye on both revelers and participants of the Commonwealth Games.

The city’s Broad Street nightclub strip was packed with foreign visitors and Brum locals to varying degrees of glamour, photos showed.

A trio of athletes from Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica coolly wandered the street outside a popular nightclub, while a group of Australians posed for a merry wink, one wearing giant plastic glasses.

But many partygoers had to rest on the floor after enjoying their night a little too much.

Other revelers received a helping hand home from their friends.

Three Australian fans pose for a happy photo on the infamous Broad Street nightclub strip as they represented late last night

Other revelers struggled to keep control, with some men at a bus stop struggling a bit yesterday

Not all of those celebrating the city’s moment in the spotlight in the photos seemed to be athletes, with one woman letting go

A police officer poses with a group of girls while another takes a picture and shows her phone to make sure everything is okay

Huge crowds gathered until the early hours at the Velvet Music Rooms nightclub on Broad Street, central Birmingham

Two cans of tango accompany a sick woman who took off her high heels late at night, where revelry was common

Additional police officers have been sent to the city center to assist with the expected chaos on Saturday night

Three youths walk home down Broad Street after what appeared to be a rough night, handbags barely in tow

A friend bravely lies on the ground to take a picture of some glamorous girls in the city center while another watches

E-Scooters are not yet a common part of city center nights out, but this woman, who lost her heels, was an avid user

A couple of young lads are wandering the streets in the early hours this morning on their way to a night out they might forget

Commonwealth Games fans gathered in national outfits, although Germany will not participate in the Games