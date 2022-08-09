Commonwealth Bank’s profits soar as borrowers are hit by the strongest rate hikes

<!–

Commonwealth Bank’s profits have skyrocketed as borrowers are hit by the strongest rate hike in nearly three decades.

Australia’s largest mortgage lender has announced its after-tax net profit rose 11 percent for the year to June 30 to $9.595 billion.

The result for the 2021-2022 fiscal year included the Reserve Bank’s rate hike in May and June.

In May, June, July and August, home borrowers were hit by 1.75 percentage points from the RBA rate hikes, the strongest increase since 1994.

Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn, meanwhile, received a total compensation of $6,968 million during the past fiscal year, the annual report released Wednesday revealed.

Shareholders of Commonwealth Bank took advantage of this, receiving a dividend of $3.85 per share, fully postage prepaid for tax purposes, up 10 percent from the previous fiscal year.