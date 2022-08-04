Commonwealth Bank Westpac NAB ANZ: Big four hike interest rates in line with RBA increase

Mortgage holders will start to feel the effect of the Reserve Bank’s rate hike, with the four major banks passing on the increase to their customers.

ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and NAB matched Tuesday’s move by the RBA, raising variable rates by 50 basis points from next week.

The banks have also announced interest rate hikes on certain savings accounts.

ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and NAB have passed the RBA’s latest rate hike, but Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are now offering customers a fixed mortgage rate of 4.99 percent for four years

What a 0.5 percentage point rate hike means for borrowers in August $500,000: $141 up from $2,215 to $2,356 $600,000: $169 up from $2,658 to $2,827 $700,000: $197 up from $3,101 to $3,298 $800,000: $225 up from $3,544 to $3,769 $900,000: $253 up from $3,987 to $4,240 $1,000,000: $281 up from $4,430 to $4,711 Increases based on the Reserve Bank’s spot rate rise from 1.35 percent to 1.85 percent, with the popular Commonwealth Bank floating rate from 3.39 percent to 3.89 percent

The move comes after treasurer Jim Chalmers calls for banks to pass on increases in deposit and home loan rates.

Angus Sullivan, Commonwealth Bank’s head of retail banking, said the lender, the first to announce the rate hike, would offer a limited fixed rate of 4.99 percent to owner-occupiers.

“This special is a reduction of 1.60 percent per year from our current four-year flat-package rate and has been rolled out specifically to support customers seeking security in a changing pricing environment,” he says.

Westpac fulfilled its offer of a special four-year fixed rate of 4.99 percent and announced it would raise rates on two of its most popular accounts to boost returns on savings for many customers.

Some customers would feel financial pressure, acknowledged Chris de Bruin, CEO of Westpac Consumer and Business Banking.

“We’re here to support these customers and encourage them to call us,” he said.

This has brought the cash interest rate from 1.35 percent from its three-year high to its six-year high at 1.85%. This would make someone pay off an average mortgage agent of $600,000, an increase of $169 in their monthly mortgage payments

The rate hike means families already dealing with a crisis in the cost of living, with groceries and fuel costs skyrocketing, now face paying hundreds more in mortgage payments each month.

“New and existing customers can lock in their loan for four years, which gives more certainty about their repayments, or split their loan between fixed and variable rates.”

ANZ raised the rate on its ANZ Plus Save account from Monday and said it would review other long-standing savings accounts.

The continued low interest environment of recent years has been challenging for savings customers, said Maile Carnegie, director of the ANZ retail group.

“So today we tried to give them some relief with a series of deposit rate hikes,” she said.

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac said they are offering the new fixed rate mortgage to help customers ‘seeking security in a changing rate environment’

Mortgage holders will begin to feel the stress of rising rates and repayments will rise after the RBA’s announcement on Tuesday

NAB was the last to announce it would pass the rate hike on to its customers, with personal banking group executive Rachel Slade urging customers to reach out to them if they were struggling.

“Please get in touch, the sooner the better,” she said.

“The first step is a conversation so we can get you back on track.”

ABS data on lender indicators showed Australian mortgage owners are switching banks in record numbers to get a better deal.