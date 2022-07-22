Commonwealth Bank warns of biggest interest rate rise in almost 30 years

Australia’s largest mortgage lender fears borrowers could absorb the biggest monthly rate hike in nearly three decades in August if an inflation surprise comes next week.

The Commonwealth Bank, along with the other big four lenders, all expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise its spot interest rate by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage point, to its six-year high of 1.85 percent next month.

But Gareth Aird, CBA’s chief of Australian economics, said there was an external chance of a 75 basis point increase on Aug. 2, bringing the cash interest rate to its seven-year high of 2.1 percent from its existing high in three years of 1.35 percent.

This would also be the strongest monthly increase since December 1994, meaning a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would have to pay an additional $256 in their monthly mortgage payments, on top of the $352 increase they’ve experienced since May.

Scroll down for audio

Australia’s largest mortgage lender fears borrowers could absorb the biggest monthly interest rate hike in nearly three decades in August if inflation surprise comes next week (pictured is a bank branch in Sydney)

Mr Aird said a “material upside surprise” to inflation data for the June quarter, to be released on July 27, “would increase the risk of a 75 basis point increase at the August board meeting.”

What the big banks predict COMMON BANK: spot interest rises 0.5 percentage point in August and reaches 2.6 percent in November 2022 Tariff increases of 0.5 percentage point in September and 0.25 percentage point in November WESTPAC: spot interest rises 0.5 percentage point in August and reaches 2.6 percent in February 2023 Rate increases of 0.25 percentage point in September, November and February NAB: spot interest rises 0.5 percentage point in August and reaches 2.6 percent in February 2023 Rate increases of 0.25 percentage point in September, November and February ANZ: spot interest rises 0.5 percentage point in August and reaches 3.35 percent in November 2022 Tariff increases of 0.5 percentage point in September, October and November Source: RateCity

The Commonwealth Bank expects headline inflation to rise by 6.2 percent in the year to June – the fastest pace since 1990.

But a larger increase than what the banks and financial markets expect could lead to a larger official rate hike.

“Right now, the market pricing is between the 50 basis point increase we expect and a 75 basis point increase for the August board meeting where some market participants have their say,” said Mr. Aird.

The 30-day interbank futures market forecasts a 50 basis point rate hike in August.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed petrol prices back above $2 a litre, while recent floods on Australia’s east coast have made vegetables more expensive.

“Input costs have increased in part due to supply-side bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine,” Mr Aird said.

“And flooding on Australia’s east coast has disrupted fruit and vegetable production, putting significant upward pressure on food prices at both wholesale and retail levels.”

Unemployment benefits and pensions will be indexed on September 20 to reflect inflation increases in the March and June quarter.

Headline inflation in the year to March rose 5.1 percent – the strongest increase since 2001 – and the Australian Bureau of Statistics released that data on April 27.

Less than a week later, on May 3, Reserve Bank raised interest rates in May for the first time since November 2010, ending the era of record-low 0.1 percent spot interest rates up 25 basis points.

The RBA followed this up in June with a 50 basis point rate hike — the largest monthly rise since February 2000.

But Gareth Aird, CBA’s chief of Australian economics, said there was an external chance of a 75 basis point increase on Aug. 2, bringing the cash interest rate to its seven-year high of 2.1 percent from the existing high in three years of 1.35 percent.

Borrowers were able to withstand another half a percentage point increase in July, bringing the cash interest rate to a three-year high of 1.35 percent.

Commonwealth Bank Inflation Forecasts HEAD INFLATION: Up 6.2 percent in the year to June, which would be the steepest rate since 1990 The consumer price index is expected to rise 1.9 percent in three months UNDERLYING INFLATION: Up 4.6 percent in the year to June, which would be well above the Reserve Bank’s 2 to 3 percent target, even if volatile items like gasoline and vegetable prices disappear Up 1.3 percent tipped for the June quarter

The 125 basis point increase since May marked the strongest pace of monetary policy tightening since 1994.

David Plank, the ANZ’s head of Australian economics, also predicts a 50 basis point increase next month, but like the CBA is concerned about a possible 75 basis point increase in August.

“We think a move of more than 50 basis points in August or September is a very real possibility, although not the central case,” he said.

“This could be over 75 basis points, or even 65 basis points if the RBA wanted to ’round up’ the target for the spot rate to 0.25 percent.”

Phil O’Donaghoe, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Australia, forecasts a 75 basis point increase in August with an external probability of 100 basis points.

The Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and NAB all expect RBA cash rates to peak at 2.6 percent in late 2022 or early 2023 if interest rates rise 50 basis points in August.

That’s in line with Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, who hinted at a 2.5 percent spike during this monetary policy tightening cycle.

“More rate hikes are coming,” he told the Australian Strategic Business Forum this week.

The Commonwealth Bank expects headline inflation to rise by 6.2 percent in the year to June — the fastest pace since 1990. But a rise greater than what banks and financial markets expect could lead to a larger official rate hike ( pictured is a Melbourne auction)

“Two and a half percent is our rough estimate of the neutral rate.”

But ANZ predicts a 50 basis point rate hike in August, September, October and November, which would push the spot rate to a 10-year high of 3.35 percent.

If the RBA cash rate rises 75 basis points in August, a borrower with an average $600,000 mortgage would see their monthly repayments increase by $256 from $2,658 to $2,914.

That is based on the fact that the Commonwealth Bank has increased its popular variable lending rate from 3.39 percent to 4.14 percent.

A 0.75 percentage point rate hike in August would also mean that this $600,000 borrower would have suffered a $608 increase in their monthly repayments since May since their floating rate rose from 2.29 percent just three months ago.

Even before this next likely rate hike in August, an average loan has already seen their monthly repayments rise by $352.