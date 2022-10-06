Commonwealth Bank reveals why rising interest rates AREN’T taming inflation

<!–

Inflation is set to worsen despite six consecutive monthly rate hikes as consumers continue to spend heavily on their credit cards.

The Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s biggest home lender, has released new credit and debit card data from its customers showing “spending was solid in September”.

Economist Harry Ottley said successive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia since May have so far not deterred consumers from spending, even as the worst inflation in 32 years is reducing the purchasing power of wages.

“Although spending growth has plateaued, consumers are yet to tighten their budgets as much as we had expected at this point in the RBA’s rate tightening cycle,” he said.

Retail spending in August rose 0.6 per cent, the eighth straight monthly increase in the data series from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

But spending in cafes and restaurants rose by 1.3 percent during the month.

Sir. Ottley said consumers who were unable to go out during the 2020 and 2021 shutdowns now wanted to experience life again.

What the banks now expect WESTPAC: 3.6 percent cash rate before February 2023 (up from 3.35 percent) COMMONWEALTH BANK: 2.85 percent cash rate in November (up from 2.6 percent) ANZ: 3.6 percent in May (up from 3.35 percent cash rate in December) NAB: 2.85 percent cash rate in November

“There are various reasons why spending may remain more resilient than expected,” he said.

“These factors include the large amount of savings accumulated through the pandemic, the strength of the labor market and a possible ‘Covid hangover’ where consumers are not yet willing to rein in spending in discretionary sectors that were unavailable to them during the pandemic – eat and drink out and travel, he said.

The Reserve Bank has raised the cash rate at six consecutive monthly meetings since May, taking it to a nine-year high of 2.6 percent in October.

All the banks expect more rate rises to tame inflation, with Westpac and ANZ expecting a cash rate of 3.6 per cent in 2023, as CBA and NAB predict a rate of 2.85 per cent.

The end of the record low cash rate of 0.1 per cent in May had meant that a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 would have seen their monthly repayment rise by $749 from $2,306 five months ago to $3,055 a month. 14 October.

It reflects a popular Commonwealth Bank variable rate rising to 4.54 per cent next week from 2.29 per cent just five months ago.

But Mr Ottley said there was often a three-month lag between an RBA rate rise and the increase in minimum payments.

This meant that higher interest rates would eventually hit consumer spending, but not before inflation continued to rise.

“Deeply pessimistic consumer sentiment surveys point to a more marked slowdown in household spending, especially as the full impact of interest rates flows through to consumers and a large amount of fixed-rate mortgages roll out over the next year,” he said.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey for September returned a score of 84.4 points, a level well below the 100 mark where optimists outnumber pessimists.

Inflation in the year to July rose 7 percent, the fastest rise since December 1990.

While it moderated to 6.8 per cent in August, the ABS data showed an annual rise of 18.6 per cent in fruit and vegetable prices and a 15 per cent increase in petrol prices, despite a temporary halving of fuel duties for six months to 22 .1 cent per .

The RBA and the Treasury both expect inflation to hit a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent later this year with unemployment in August at a near 48-year low of 3.5 per cent.