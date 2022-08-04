Commonwealth Bank first big four banks to raise variable mortgage rates to match RBA’s August rise

The Commonwealth Bank is the first of Australia’s four major banks to raise variable mortgage rates to match the Reserve Bank’s latest hike.

Variable mortgage rates at Australia’s largest mortgage lender are up 0.5 percentage points after the RBA raised the spot rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

That means a popular floating rate will rise to 3.89 percent from Aug. 12, half a percentage point above 3.39 percent.

CBA’s group director of retail banking Angus Sullivan acknowledged that the latest increase would make life harder for borrowers.

“We’ve helped customers understand the changing pricing environment and consider what it means for them, and we’ll continue to be there for them,” he said.

At the latest increase, a Commonwealth Bank borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 owes an additional $169 per month in mortgage repayments as they rose from $2,658 to $2,827.

The Commonwealth Bank is the first of Australia’s four major banks to raise variable mortgage rates to match the Reserve Bank’s latest increase (shown is a branch in Sydney)