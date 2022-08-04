Commonwealth Bank first big four banks to raise variable mortgage rates to match RBA’s August rise
First of the Big Four banks to raise interest rates in the wake of Reserve Bank’s rate hike: Here’s what you need to know
- Commonwealth Bank is the first big four bank to raise variable mortgage rates
- The 0.5 percentage point increase corresponds to the Reserve Bank’s August spot rate hike
- The new variable mortgage rate hikes take effect on August 12
The Commonwealth Bank is the first of Australia’s four major banks to raise variable mortgage rates to match the Reserve Bank’s latest hike.
Variable mortgage rates at Australia’s largest mortgage lender are up 0.5 percentage points after the RBA raised the spot rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.
That means a popular floating rate will rise to 3.89 percent from Aug. 12, half a percentage point above 3.39 percent.
CBA’s group director of retail banking Angus Sullivan acknowledged that the latest increase would make life harder for borrowers.
“We’ve helped customers understand the changing pricing environment and consider what it means for them, and we’ll continue to be there for them,” he said.
At the latest increase, a Commonwealth Bank borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 owes an additional $169 per month in mortgage repayments as they rose from $2,658 to $2,827.
The Commonwealth Bank is the first of Australia’s four major banks to raise variable mortgage rates to match the Reserve Bank’s latest increase (shown is a branch in Sydney)
What does an interest rate increase of 0.5 percentage point in August mean for you?
$500,000: $141 up from $2,215 to $2,356
$600,000: $169 up from $2,658 to $2,827
$700,000: $197 up from $3,101 to $3,298
$800,000: $225 up from $3,544 to $3,769
$900,000: $253 up from $3,987 to $4,240
$1,000,000: $281 up from $4,430 to $4,711
Increases based on the Reserve Bank’s spot rate rise from 1.35 percent to 1.85 percent, with the popular Commonwealth Bank floating rate from 3.39 percent to 3.89 percent