Commercial satellite race raises calls for more regulations

Rapidly evolving technology and space debris reported in several places around the world, including pieces of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket in the Indian Ocean, signal the need for a new era of space regulation, experts at Flinders University say .

Their timely new report calls on governments to pay more attention to using low-Earth orbit as space laws and technologies advance at high speed.

Ahead of a meeting of intergovernmental experts at next year’s World Radio Conference, space experts at Flinders University’s Jeff Bleich Center are expressing concerns on several fronts, starting with the start of commercial interest in low-level satellite “mega constellations”. orbit around the earth (LEO).

“While there are laws covering space activities, they are already under pressure because of the speed at which the commercial space industry is evolving,” said space law research associate Joel Lisk, of the Jeff Bleich Center at Flinders University’s College of Business, Government and Law.

“Work needs to be done to ensure that we have broad and flexible regulations that are geared to rapid change and future developments.”

“Without these ambitious and forward-thinking steps, we risk reducing commercial activity and investment – and society misses out on the benefits that can be gained from this important sector.”

Major companies are moving quickly to build large-scale LEO deployments and deliver services around the world in what has been described as a “gold rush.”

In the five years to December 2019, the number of satellites orbiting the Earth has increased by 77% and by another 37% in the year 2020 to 3,371 active satellites.

SpaceX’s Starlink system has US Federal Communications Commission approval for 12,000 satellites and the company is seeking clearance for an additional 30,000 satellites, with the growth of LEO filings with national regulatory authorities leading to aviation giant Boeing separately concerns about long-term space security and sustainability.

Flinders University professor (Digital Technology, Security and Governance) Melissa de Zwart, deputy chair of the Space Industry Association of Australia, says there is cause for concern.

“We’ve heard about the potential Starlink debris falling to Earth in regional NSW, and Russia’s move to leave the International Space Station, which will be retiring after 20 years in space,” said Professor de Zwart, director from the JBC for the American Alliance on Digital Technology, Security and Governance.

“We also need to weigh the risks against the benefits of opening promising new low-cost communication and connectivity channels, as well as Internet of Things and Machine-to-Machine applications, which can deliver significant benefits to remote and financially disadvantaged communities.”

In addition to spectrum capacity and management of debris that could cause damage in space or on Earth, the Flinders report considers several other complex challenges, including managing physical and spectral interference; optical and radio astronomy, including casual night sky observation; and competition among operators in the LEO region.

