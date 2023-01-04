COMMENTS DAILY MAIL: PM’s bold promise to bring peace of mind

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Experience has taught us that when party leaders lay out their personal blueprint for a better future, it’s not a bad idea to count the spoons.

Remember Tony Blair’s five pledges, who oddly omitted the one about waging disastrous foreign wars?

Or Ed Miliband’s ‘Better Plan’ – six platitudes etched on a massive monolith, dubbed the ‘Edstone’ and ‘the toughest suicide note in history’ after suffering a humiliating defeat in 2015.

Then there was Jeremy Corbyn’s “kinder, softer politics,” which plunged his party into a ghastly quagmire of bigotry and anti-Semitism.

With his ‘five peace of mind pledges’ yesterday, there is no doubt that Rishi Sunak has identified the key issues facing Britain

So yes, it’s easy to be cynical. But these statements are important. They give the public a good opportunity to gauge the caliber and priorities of those who want to vote in the next election.

With his ‘five peace of mind pledges’ yesterday, Rishi Sunak has undoubtedly identified the main problems Britain is facing: high inflation, low growth, mounting debt, our crumbling healthcare system and unchecked migration.

We applaud him for aligning himself with the public on the magnitude of the task ahead and for his emphasis on execution. However, as always, the devil is in the details.

For example, to grow the economy, he must reduce the burden of taxation on both households and businesses. As any Tory knows, low taxes encourage initiative and boost productivity.

The ability to halve inflation and to some extent reduce public debt will depend, at least in part, on global forces. With a bit of luck, both goals are achievable.

However, cross-channel migration is a fundamental British problem. Better contacts with the French authorities and an agreement whereby Albania takes back its citizens who enter the country illegally will help to find a solution.

But the traffickers will not stop sending their boats until their business model is broken.

That means a complete overhaul of our asylum system so that applications – possibly in a third country like Rwanda – are dealt with much more quickly and those not considered genuine refugees are returned.

The Prime Minister is said to be ‘under the hood’ trying to solve both the immediate crisis in the NHS and the service’s huge structural and managerial shortcomings

This will entail a tooth-and-nail battle with the asylum lobby and its lawyers, and likely changes in human rights and modern day slavery laws. We wish Mr. Sunak success where so many have failed.

Then there is the GGD. He promises waiting lists will drop, but is vague about when. A detailed plan — thought to include the creation of “surgical hubs” and greater use of private sector capacity — is expected this month. With the service at the breaking point, it can’t come too soon.

The prime minister is said to be working “under the hood” to resolve both the immediate crisis and the agency’s massive structural and managerial shortcomings. Success or failure can make or break his political future.

He is lucky with his main opponent, the bland Sir Keir Starmer. Given the Tories’ deplorable performance in 2022, a more dynamic Labor leader would already be out of sight.

But his own pitch to voters shows that Sir Keir has no answers to the big problems of the day. And while he believes he can win the next election by default, recent close analysis has shown that his seemingly untouchable poll is extremely vulnerable.

Let’s not forget that in the weeks leading up to the 1992 election, Neil Kinnock had a 16-point lead and was crushed. Theresa May led by 21 points leading into the 2017 election and lost her majority

Mr. Sunak is an intelligent, eloquent politician. If he can add to those traits raw passion and a demonstrable impatience for change, he could still triumph in 2024. He asks voters to rate him on results. They certainly will.