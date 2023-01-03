COMMENTS DAILY MAIL: Britain should say no to mandatory masks

<!–

On the face of it, new advice from the UK Health Security Agency to stay home where possible if you feel unwell and to wear a mask if you must go outside seems reasonable.

Even if the NHS isn’t in deep crisis, if you have a cold or the flu it’s wise and considerate to stay away from work, school or crowded places where you’re likely to infect others.

And by choosing to wear a face mask, the spread of germs can be reduced.

But it must be voluntary. We must be careful not to start descending a slippery slope into one of the stupid mandatory restrictions we endured during the lockdown, which had such catastrophic social, educational and economic consequences.

(File photo) Choosing to wear a face mask can reduce the spread of germs, but it must be voluntary

Yes, the flu outbreak this winter is serious, but that should not be used by overzealous authorities to mandate mask wearing in shops, on public transport or, heaven forbid, in schools.

During the pandemic, this was part of an unprecedented and draconian response to a global medical emergency. The public then reluctantly accepted it, but any attempt to make it a routine part of health policy would be insufferable.

And then there is Covid itself. Everything indicates that the virus is getting weaker as it evolves and that we are gradually learning to live with it. We have to be careful not to hit the panic button with every new fear.

If people want to wear a mask, fine. That’s their choice. But if it were made mandatory, even in restricted environments, how long would it be before calls for a return to social distancing and other restrictions?

That would really be history repeating itself as a farce.

Sunak the mechanic

Rishi Sunak was said to be “under the hood” of the winter health crisis yesterday, working on a short-term solution as well as more permanent solutions.

Like a rusty old firecracker, the NHS has been sputtering along on a wing and a prayer for years. Some would say it needs a magician instead of a mechanic.

Mr. Sunak won’t be able to completely overhaul the engine anytime soon, but he can at least clean up the plugs and points and get it back on the road.

In a keynote speech today, he will outline plans to free up many more beds by providing care packages to some of the 13,000 medically fit elderly patients who are hospitalized because they have nowhere else to go.

It’s good to see Rishi Sunak taking charge of the health emergency, but he’s certainly not the first Prime Minister to attempt a recovery job on the NHS

He would also consider giving local pharmacists powers (which already exist in Scotland and Wales) to prescribe medicines for minor ailments.

This would be a huge advantage.

A study cited by an all-party group of MPs suggested it could cut GP costs by 50 percent.

But it would require decent financing up front. Although the NHS has been showered with cash in recent years, payment rates for independent pharmacies have not increased since 2015, despite rising inflation and rising drug prices.

As a result, many are struggling to make ends meet and nearly one in ten are closed. The Mail campaigned to get a better deal for these dedicated community servants. Without it, they will continue to wither on the vine.

It is good to see Mr. Sunak put on his coveralls to take on the medical emergency and we have no doubts about his good faith (his mother was a pharmacist after all).

But he’s certainly not the first prime minister to attempt a restoration job on the NHS. Making it fit for purpose is a monumental task that requires not only smart, collaborative thinking, but also radical action.

If it doesn’t come soon, the old jalopy will be beyond repair.