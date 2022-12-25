COMMENTARY DAILY MAIL: A wise speech straight from the king’s heart

After seven decades, the Queen’s annual Christmas message had become as synonymous with the holiday season as turkey and mince pie.

As a nation, we turn on our televisions to hear the invariably wise words of reflection, encouragement and inspiration from that much-admired sovereign.

So King Charles’ first Christmas speech since the death of his beloved mother was inevitably tinged with sadness. But at the same time it was very comforting.

Continuity is at the heart of the monarchy. No individual can be greater than the institution. The baton passes, as the Queen prophetically said last year. Still, she would no doubt be a hard act to follow.

But the effortlessness with which Charles III ascended the throne does him great credit. He has been exemplary in his public duties, compassionate and statesmanlike.

His very personal speech yesterday was a moving tribute to the Queen.

He spoke unapologetically about his deep Christian faith – but not to the exclusion of those who worship other religions, if any, noting that the power of “light overcoming darkness” was a theme of all faiths.

Charles also sympathized with families facing “anxieties and hardships,” whether it be rising utility bills or global wars.

The King also reminded us of the timeless ideals to which we must hold, including our duty to care for the vulnerable. But while times are tough, better days are ahead.

Despite seeming inescapably detached from real life at times, the royals endure family turmoil too – proving they’re just as human as the rest of us.

They have not only had to deal with the death of the Queen this year. Harry and Meghan’s brickbat bombing has been relentless, while Prince Andrew remains embroiled in scandal over his ties to convicted pedophiles.

But the elated crowds that greeted the royals going to church in Sandringham prove The Firm remain a force to be reckoned with – whatever they gruffly say in California or wherever.

Train travel Lynched

How typical of the militant railroad unions to use Christmas as yet another opportunity to bring misery to the long-suffering traveling public.

Thanks to their greedy stubbornness, trains have been standing still for 60 hours.

This is the first festive season in two years not ravaged by the pandemic. People have longed to enjoy themselves.

But by striking from Christmas Eve to tomorrow, the RMT has harshly ordered many, including the elderly, to spend the holiday season apart from their loved ones.

This chaos is also wreaking havoc on business – particularly the hospitality industry at a volatile time of year – putting jobs at risk. So much for RMT chief Mick Lynch as the workers’ friend!

Their extravagant wage demands expose the unions as grabby contenders who utter disdain for the public.

As for Labour, it doesn’t depend solely on donations from striking unions, we reveal today that the party’s MPs have accepted £35,000 in gifts and hospitality from them.

No wonder they refuse to condemn such deplorable acts of industrial vandalism.

Heal this wakery

Mesmerized by the wakery that has lobotomized our public services, London’s Royal Free Hospital is forcing interview panels to justify hiring white people.

But if a successful candidate comes from an ethnic minority, this time-consuming caricature of bureaucracy is unnecessary.

While proponents say it improves diversity, such politically correct ticking runs the risk of being divisive and discriminatory.

Instead of virtue, shouldn’t hospitals just hire the best people – regardless of race?