COMMENT: Sorry still seems to be the hardest word for Cricket Scotland

The results are in. And they are not only shocking, but also indicative of a culture that has been allowed to proliferate within Cricket Scotland, with little or no accountability.

For years, the body that regulates the game in Scotland swept under the carpet issues of racism and discrimination. They left individuals like Majid Haq to rot.

The 39-year-old is left with depression and low self-esteem, his career ruined by the attitude he puts his trust in and the sport he loves. He still struggles with his mental health, a problem that could potentially have been remedied many years ago had he had help from those within the governing body.

Cricket Scotland left individuals like Majid Haq to rot by sweeping issues of racism and discrimination under the rug

It’s not that Haq didn’t seek help – he did. However, he was told that Cricket Scotland did not have the funding. The man who gave everything to play for his country and become Scotland’s best wicket taker was sidelined. Even now, he remains banned from Cricket Scotland’s Hall of Fame.

What kind of place was Cricket Scotland where these things were allowed to happen? And why didn’t anyone speak up? Both current and former employees have told me they were afraid to have a voice. That was the culture. Silence was better than silence.

The tendency not to talk was highlighted by the revelation that Haq signed a nondisclosure agreement with Cricket Scotland in 2016. It took six years for that to be lifted, despite repeated calls from Haq’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar. One can only imagine the terrible toll it took on him.

Haq and Qasim Sheikh (pictured) called Cricket Scotland ‘institutionalized racist’, leading to a review

With change on the horizon, the release of the report should spark a certain amount of positivity. However, the prevailing emotion remains a disappointment that Sportscotland’s director, Stewart Harris, did not publicly apologize to the two men who played a key role in the making of this report.

While it’s understandable that proper procedures must be followed, why was it so hard to say ‘sorry’?

Sportscotland ordered the review when concerns were raised with the agency last year and after Haq and Qasim Sheikh called Cricket Scotland “institutionalized racist”.

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris did not apologize publicly to Haq and Sheikh

Sportscotland has done a great job advancing this assessment and has been instrumental in seeking change through a thorough and independent process.

However, a simple ‘sorry’ on the day the findings were released would have added a lot to the enormity of the day. No one is saying Harris is personally responsible for Cricket Scotland’s actions, but as the head of Scotland’s national sports agency, it would have carried considerable weight. How can we start this new chapter for Cricket Scotland when the first obstacle comes down the wall of silence again?

However, it’s heartwarming to see the man holding Cricket Scotland’s interim indictment finally offer a public apology to Haq and Sheikh.

Gordon Arthur, the interim CEO of Cricket Scotland, has walked into a complete bombshell of a situation

Gordon Arthur has only been in for five minutes and he has walked into a complete bombshell of a situation. Reconstruction begins for him. The future of the sport depends on it.

Cricket Scotland has now been placed in ‘special measures’ until October 2023, by which time it must develop a plan of action and address immediate issues. If it doesn’t, it could have its funding revoked.

Harris said Cricket Scotland is now on a ‘cliff-edge’ with ‘no leadership’ and ‘no governance’. He added: ‘If things don’t move forward at the pace we want, we will withdraw funding and look at other ways to support cricket.

“We will not walk away from the sport, but we will walk away from the governing body if necessary. I hope it isn’t. I hope they can work with us to create something that they can be responsible for and maintain, an open and transparent sport that people want to be a part of.”

Cricket Scotland must solve its own problems and also restore the confidence of a cricket nation

How that transparency and openness is achieved is the major challenge for those who have to implement change. Within the sport there are still people who continue to discriminate and belittle others. There are people who feel like they don’t belong because they’ve felt that way for years. There are players who have given up because they think the hassle is just not worth it. There are grassroots young men and women who feel that because of their skin color they will never have the same opportunities as others.

The task now before Cricket Scotland is enormous. It is not just about governance and solving the problems within the governing body itself, it is about restoring the confidence of a cricket nation. Sport should be about having fun, enjoying the game, staying healthy and playing a part. Not about silence and fear.

More importantly, sport should always be inclusive.

Now let’s hope there’s a future for Cricket Scotland, because – let’s face it – the clock is already ticking.