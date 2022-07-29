Commanders star Chase Young will miss AT LEAST the opener as he rehabs ACL injury

A major contributor from the Washington Commanders defense will be absent for the first game of the season as defensive end Chase Young continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Friday the team wants to be careful about bringing him back due to the severity of the injury.

“Unfortunately, because of the injury, it’s a different injury than (tight end Logan Thomas’), a bit more serious, he will probably miss some time,” Rivera said in a radio interview with 106.7 The Fan.

Chase Young continues to train with the Commanders as the preseason kicks off

“But again, as he gets better and better and healthier and healthier… Chase and I had a conversation and I said, ‘Look, don’t force yourself. It’s not just about this season, it’s also about the future. We didn’t call you to come in and not be here eight, nine, ten, twelve, whatever it is. We hired you to be a big part of what we do.”

Young’s spectacular 2020 rookie season led to a Pro Bowl roster and was crowned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The commanders have several options for bringing Young back, including placing the defensive side on an injured reserve to start the season.

That’s not a decision to be taken lightly, though, as Young would have to miss the first four games.

The commanders could be forgiven for being careful about rushing Young back to the field.

Rivera says he doesn’t want to push players back to day-to-day work on the pitch after the setbacks Curtis Samuel endured last summer.

A story of two seasons Statistics Chase Young in 2020 Chase Young in 2021 Games played 15 9 Average total tackles per game 2.93 2.88 Average solo tackles per game 2.13 1.66 Average pockets per game 0.5 0.16 Average forced fumbles per game 0.26 0.22

Samuel went from making 77 catches for over 850 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina in 2020 to catching just six times for 27 yards in 2021.

“It was a pretty extensive repair, it just takes time and patience,” Rivera said of Young.

“Last year we may have pushed Curtis too much. So this year, what we did, we backed up, looked at everyone and said, “Hey, we know there’s a time frame that you say, look, this is when we get this guy back.” But we have to be very careful with this one just because of who he is to us.

“Hurry up, he’s a first round pick who can be an impact player. He did and showed us what he could do in his rookie year.”

That injury limited Young to just nine starts last season.

He has nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles in 24 career starts.