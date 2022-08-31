Commanders’ Brian Robinson returns to team facilities after being released from the hospital

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brian Robinson not only survived a terrifying encounter, but has returned to the delight of his teammates.

The rookie driving out of Alabama showed up at the commanders’ practice facilities on Tuesday after being released from the hospital that day.

He was greeted by teammates and coaches, and he even remembered having to do a rookie job to bring snacks for the RB room.

Robinson met with Washington’s team doctors at the team facility on Tuesday to determine his next steps as far as rehabilitation is concerned.

There remains hope that he can return this season, despite being shot in the leg and hip on Sunday when two armed suspects – probably teenagers – tried to steal his car as he exited a seafood restaurant. Robinson reportedly struggled a gun away from a carjacker but was shot in the lower leg and hip by the second.

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr is out of hospital and returned to team facilities

He was greeted by teammates and coaches, and he even remembered having to do a rookie job to bring snacks for the RB room.

Robinson suffered “a few gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” said Metropolitan Police Communications Director Dustin Sternbeck.

Police have identified two possible suspects and also recovered a weapon and the stolen vehicle.

On Instagram, Robinson revealed that “the operation went well,” and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera echoed that report to the assembled media on Monday.

After a great preseason, Robinson hopes to recover and return this season

Robinson received hugs after returning two days after suffering two gunshot wounds

“He’s very lucky,” Rivera said. ‘He is doing well. It will be only a matter of time before he is here again. There is no timeline, but everything was very positive.

“It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to go on the field, doctors need to purge him and we’ll move on from there. Everything has been positive so far.’

The choice in the third round remains indefinitely, which complicates the backfield situation of the commanders. Veterans Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic remain on the team, but Robinson was expected to contribute as part of a committee.