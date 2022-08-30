Commanders’ Brian Robinson is released from the hospital after getting shot in botched carjacking

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Washington commanders running back Brian Robinson has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery on the two gunshot wounds he sustained in a botched car jacking in the District of Columbia on Sunday.

Robinson will meet with Washington’s team doctors at the team facility on Tuesday to determine his next steps in terms of rehabilitation, a source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to DailyMail.com. ESPN was the first to report Robinson’s release from the hospital.

There remains hope that he can return this season, despite being shot in the leg and hip on Sunday when two armed suspects – probably teenagers – tried to steal his car as he exited a seafood restaurant. Robinson reportedly struggled a gun away from a carjacker but was shot in the lower leg and hip by the second.

Brian Robinson shared a positive update on his Instagram on Monday, saying that “the surgery went well!”

Robinson suffered “a few gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” said Metropolitan Police Communications Director Dustin Sternbeck.

Police have identified two possible suspects and also recovered a weapon and the stolen vehicle.

On Instagram, Robinson revealed that “the operation went well,” and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera echoed that report to the assembled media on Monday.

“He’s very lucky,” Rivera said. ‘He is doing well. It will be a matter of time before he is here again. There is no timeline, but everything was very positive.

“It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to go on the field, doctors need to purge him and we’ll move on from there. Everything has been positive so far.’

The choice in the third round remains indefinitely, which complicates the backfield situation of the commanders. Veterans Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic remain on the team, but Robinson was expected to contribute as part of a committee.