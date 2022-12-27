Commanders are set to introduce a new mascot, but could face a legal battle with former ‘Hogs’

The Washington Commanders are set to introduce a new mascot on Sunday, but online fan voting could lead to a legal battle between team owner Dan Snyder and former Redskins players.

In September, the commanders revealed the two finalists: a dog and a pig.

The problem is that a group of former players from the team who were nicknamed ‘the Hogs’ have already registered the last option and are threatening litigation.

The retired players are members of an LCC, known as O-Line Entertainment, and are made up of former teammates from the great Washington teams of the 1980s. The group includes retired offensive linemen Joe Jacoby, Mark May and Fred Dean, former tight end Doc Walker and legendary running back John Riggins.

“If they go forward on Sunday and make the pig their mascot and try to trademark it, we will be forced to start a trademark infringement lawsuit,” O-Line Entertainment attorney Seth Berenzweig told Front Office Sports.

“We have made it very clear to them that we believe they would be infringing the trademark and that they need to reach a license agreement with the players. They have refused to do that.

The term ‘Hogs’ was bestowed on Washington’s beefy offensive line in the 1980s and early 1990s, when the team was still known as the ‘Redskins.’ Washington would win three Super Bowls with the Hogs, who spawned their own group of fans, known as the ‘Hogettes,’ supporters who typically wore women’s clothing and pig noses.

Members have included Russ Grimm (front), Joe Jacoby, George Starke, Fred Dean, Mark May, and Jeff Bostic

Legendary Washington Redskins running back John Riggins is also involved in Hogs’ LLC

The team had planned to honor the Hogs during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Former head coach Joe Gibbs and the Hogettes (pictured at a game in 1984) are also expected to attend the festivities.

O-Line Entertainment previously filed for the ‘Hogs’ and ‘Original Hogs’ trademarks last summer. The US Patent and Trademark Office is expected to issue an initial ruling in the coming weeks, according to FOS.

Trademark attorney Zak Kurtz told FOS that the Commanders have a good chance of winning a court battle over the use of ‘Hogs’ if the situation arises.

“Unless they commercially use the words ‘OG Hogs’ or ‘Original Hogs,’ it would be hard to win if the commanders challenged them,” Kurtz said. ‘Even then, Washington could probably prevail. The team might say, ‘First we had the property.’

“We are planning a celebration of the greatest offensive line to ever play the game,” the commanders said in a statement. “The Hogs are a key part of our franchise history and we want to keep their legacy alive with the next generation of fans. We have been working with the Hogs on this event for six months and look forward to welcoming them and Coach Gibbs back.”

After defending the use of ‘Redskins’ for years, team owner Dan Snyder relented in 2020

The Washington Redskins mascot stands on the sideline during the 1995 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on February 5, 1995 in Honolulu. The team dropped the name ‘Redskins’ in 2020 after years of protest from Native American groups, who found it offensive.

The mascot debate comes less than a year after the Commanders revealed the new and current team name following years of controversy over the use of ‘Redskins’.

The rebranding process began in 2020, when the team succumbed to year-long pressure by dropping ‘Redskins,’ which is considered offensive to Native Americans. In 2021, the team played as the Washington football team.

During its ‘Redskins’ years, the team had a dark-skinned, crested mascot adorned in a loincloth with the club’s logo.

The club originated in Boston, where then-owner George P. Marshall wanted to call them the ‘Braves’, but opted for his second option due to the existence of the city’s National League baseball team, which has since moved to Milwaukee. and Atlanta. .

The origin of the term is disputed, according to a 2016 Washington Post article, which claims it was first used as a pejorative as early as 1863 in Minnesota.

“The state bounty for dead Indians has been increased to $200 for every Red Indian sent to Purgatory,” said an ad in The Winona Daily Republican. This sum is more than the carcasses of all the Indians east of the Red River are worth.

Protesters pictured in 2014, six years before the team left the ‘Redskins’

In 1898, Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary began to define “redskin” with the phrase “often derogatory.”

A 2016 Washington Post poll found that the team name “didn’t bother” 90 percent of 504 Native American respondents. Snyder eventually wrote an open letter, defending his decision to keep the nickname by citing the study.

However, that survey and other similar studies have been criticized by journalists and social scientists for being unreliable.

“The reporters and editors behind this story must have known that it would be used as justification for the continued use of these racist and harmful mascots,” read a statement from the Association of Native American Journalists. “They were either deliberately malicious or dangerously naive in the process and reporting used in this story, neither of which is acceptable to any journalistic institution.”

In March 2020, UC Berkeley revealed a study that found that more than half of its 1,000 Native American respondents were offended by the team name.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that a trademark law that prohibits derogatory terms infringes on free speech rights. Prior to that, the United States Patent and Trademark Office had tried to revoke the Redskins’ trademark because it was a racial epithet.

Prior to the 2021 season, the team prohibited fans from wearing headgear at home games.

Another lawsuit is the last thing commanders need after being sued twice by Washington DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine over allegations of sexual harassment and an alleged scheme to defraud ticket holders out of security deposits. .

Snyder is currently exploring a possible sale of the team he bought in 1999, with offers reportedly in excess of $7 billion.