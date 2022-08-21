Commancheros boss Tarek Zahed first public appearance since Sydney ganglang shooting

Commancheros boss Tarek Zahed has been seen in public for the first time since he was shot ten times in the latest escalation of the Sydney gang war.

In May, Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Auburn when he was shot multiple times as more than 20 bullets were fired.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was rushed to hospital to fight for his life and operated on with ten gunshot wounds to his head and body, with one bullet going straight through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.

Zahed “miraculously” survived the shooting, with doctors astonished at his speedy recovery, which resulted in him being released from the hospital less than two months later.

On Sunday, Commancheros’ national president, Allan Meehan, posted an image next to Zahed and two other associates, decked out in designer clothes and jewelry.

“Welcome back Tarek ‘hard2kill’ Zahed,” Meehan captioned the photo.

Meehan, who was recently sworn in as the gang’s new national president, had his arm around a grinning Zahed posing with a single finger raised.

They were joined by two other men, one a heavily tattooed man holding up three fingers, while the other raised his middle finger toward the camera.

They appear to be in a fancy restaurant, with a bottle of Belvedere Vodka visible in the foreground.

Despite being pierced by ten bullets, there appear to be no visible scars on the bicycle enforcer’s face.

It’s the first public glimpse of the Commancheros boss who miraculously survived the assassination attempt that rocked the city’s underworld.

Since leaving hospital in July, Zahed is believed to have lived in Melbourne.

National President Allan Meehan (left) posted the photo with Zahed (right) on Sunday

Takek Zahed (seated) and his brother Omar (standing) were gunned down outside a gym in western Sydney in May. Omar died as a result of the shooting

Zahed runs the Commancheros by proxy with the gang’s leader, Mark Buddle, who is in hiding abroad.

Doctors had decided whether to amputate the Commanchero boss’s arm and leg as a result of the shooting.

He has completely lost vision in his right eye, sources said, leaving him virtually blind because he already had reduced vision in his left eye.

“He had an incident years ago where the vision in his left eye is only 20 to 30 percent,” said a source.

“So now that he’s probably blind in his right eye, he’ll almost be unable to see at all.”

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police at the time were investigating possible motives for the assassination attempt and declined to rule out the possibility of an inside job.

“We cannot ignore an internal conflict,” he told reporters last week.

“There are opportunities for people to take their place and there is a real power struggle within organized crime groups.”

A second line of inquiry is whether there is any connection with the death of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad nearly three weeks ago.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb noted that Tarek had a target on his back due to his high role within underworld crime networks.

“He’s a senior member of the Comancheros… Australia’s largest criminal organization,” she said.

A police source previously confirmed that the attack on Tarek was considered the “biggest of the year” in the criminal world.

“Whoever did this is a game of taking on the Comancheros and nobody is doing that,” they said.

Commissioner Webb noted that only a few days before the shooting, Tarek was warned of a legitimate threat to his life and was told to leave NSW as soon as possible.

“He went about his usual business, his normal routine.”

Police sources allege that the Comanchero are in bed with the Alameddine crime family and are helping to supply the network.