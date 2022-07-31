Commanche Falls becomes the first horse in over 50 YEARS to win back-to-back Steward’s Cups
Commanche Falls becomes first horse in over 50 YEARS to win back-to-back Steward’s Cups after triumphing in nail-biting photo finish at Glorious Goodwood – as trainer Michael Dods says retaining the crown ‘is what dreams are made of’
- Commanche Falls is the first horse to retain the crown since Sky Diver in 1968
- The five-year-old held off a late rise from Tabdeed to win with a short head
- Jockey Connor Beasley earned his second Steward’s Cup as a 25/1 underdog
Commanche Falls became the first horse in over 50 years to land back-to-back Stewards’ Cups at Glorious Goodwood, triumphing in the ultra-competitive handicap in a photo finish.
The five-year-old, trained by Michael Dods, simply clung to a pulsating final furlong at the hands of Connor Beasley to hold off Tabdeed with a short head.
The 25-1 winner followed Sky Diver, who was the only other horse to win in 1967 and 1968 since World War II.
Connor Beasley became the first jockey to retain the Steward’s Cup since Richard Hughes won Commanche Falls in 2000
Trainer Michael Dods said keeping Steward’s Cup ‘is what dreams are made of’
Dods from Darlington said, “Doing that two years in a row is what dreams are made of.
“I’m especially happy for Connor, who has shown how good he is as a jockey.”
Winning two Stewards’ Cups has netted Commanche Falls over £250,000 and are the two biggest paydays in Beasley’s 11-year career.