‘Comfort dogs’ are being used to greet Uvalde elementary school children as they return to school

The children who witnessed the school shooting in Uvalde have started their first school year since the massacre this week. To comfort the traumatized students, 10 golden retrievers stood ready to greet them.

Students at schools in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District are greeted by “comfort dogs” as they return to class for the fall semester. Many students expressed fear and anxiety about returning to the classroom.

The mass shooting at Robb primary school on May 24 killed 19 students and two teachers.

“I’m so scared and shocked after what happened at my old school, and I’m still scared and nervous,” said Zeke Wyndham, whose fourth-grade classroom was down the hall from the targets. CNN on his first day back.

“I can still hear the shots,” he said.

Robb Elementary has been closed since the deadly shooting and students have been transferred elsewhere.

Students anxiously got out of their cars while 10 golden retrievers from around the country attended as comfort dogs.

“There was a lot of hesitation and fear of getting out of the car and going to school,” crisis coordinator Bonnie Fear told CNN.

“So we put the dogs outside, and I think that helped some kids see that dog and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to pet the dog,'”

Comfort dogs were brought to several campuses of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to help students returning for the fall school year feel comfortable

Students gathered around the dogs that will be on campus for three weeks

Fear said the puppies were scattered across the schools to ease any anxiety students might feel as they step onto campus for the first time since the tragedy.

The comfort dogs were also called in immediately after the shooting in May.

The dogs were brought in for the second time this year by the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry. The furry pups will be on campus for the next three weeks.

Each dog has two handlers who ensure that the puppies greet the students all over campus. Some dogs were placed near counselors’ offices, while others were stationed in hallways.

“That will continue to change as the needs arise, as the kids get into their routine and where the dogs are needed,” Fear told CNN.

“Our goal is to be with those who are in pain and in need, and we show up and just be with them in whatever they’re feeling.”

The school district also presented high security measures on the first day of class, including a large police presence, cameras and screens.

Some schools have taken huge security measures, including the installation of high fences (pictured) and armed guards

AJ Martinez showed up at another school in the Uvalde neighborhood on Wednesday after being injured in the May 24 shooting. The gunman had entered his classroom and killed his two teachers and 19 classmates.

Martinez was able to duck under backpacks to hide, but was hit by a bullet in his leg.

“Yeah, I’m nervous,” he told CNN wearing a shirt with pictures of his teachers and classmates dying. His shirt read, “My teachers and classmates forever.”

His mother expressed her fear when she dropped him off.

“I’m just scared — worried about my kids and all the teachers and students coming back,” Cassandra Chavez told CNN.

Martinez carries the disturbing memories of the deadly shooting in his head. A relative said he told his mother that he hates the gunman and what he did to his friends and teachers.

Experts say being around dogs stimulates positive brain chemicals, lowers blood pressure and helps relieve stress.

dr. Jane Manno, a psychiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic, says walking, petting, or even just sitting with dogs helps raise serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain — lifting a person’s mood.

A number of studies have shown how keeping a dog can improve a person’s health and improve their mood. About one in three American households — or 48 million — own a dog, figures suggest.

‘Even physically in close proximity to animals, positive neurotransmitters are released in the brain.

‘Studies have shown serotonin and dopamine’ [are released], so there is a biological component. It lowers blood pressure, it lowers the stress hormone cortisol.’