Comedian Whitney Cummings stunned wearing vibrant pink ensemble in NYC to promote Netflix special

Whitney Cummings caught the eye when she walked through the bustling streets of New York City earlier Tuesday.

The creator of 2 Broke Girls, 39, radiated business chic, wearing bright pink trousers and a matching tie.

The talented star promoted her fifth stand-up special which premiered on Netflix on July 26.

The comedian opted for a striking outfit in the big apple. She pulled on a pair of bright pink high-waisted trousers.

The beauty topped it with a light pink blouse. To bring the whole look together, Whitney fastened a bright pink tie around the pointy collar of the shirt.

Whitney wore a pair of high heels with a reddish tint to her television appearances all day long.

All smiles: the comedian looked excited and happy as she made her way through the bustling city streets

Interview: The creator of 2 Broke Girls appeared on Tuesday to talk on the show, Live With Kelly And Ryan

The star’s brunette hair was pulled back into a sleek, sleek ponytail to add a touch of elegance to the ensemble.

While her choice of clothing for the day included a pop of color, her makeup didn’t take that away.

Instead, she opted for a natural, classic look. She wore light eye makeup and added a light rosy pink shade to her lips.

She chose not to wear flashy jewelry and not to carry heavy or bulky handbags.

Wow! Whitney’s fifth comedy special, Jokes, officially premiered on Netflix on July 26 and was self-financed by the star herself

Big welcome: the writer got a big hug from host Ryan Seacrest as she stepped on stage

According to VarietyWhitney fully self-funded her latest Netflix special, saying, “I’ve made four specials, and a lot of comedians I really admire gave me the advice of ‘if you can afford it yourself, make sure you own it.’

The successful comedian did just that, explaining that even after a few years, she still has “a little bit of control.”

Whitney also added how she wanted the comedy to bring people together.

“If everyone agreed that this joke on those shows was funny, I better get this out. And this could reach new people. That’s the idea, to get new fans with the specials and then connect with the existing fans with the podcasts,” she says.

Previous dream: Before she became famous in the industry, the star went to university to pursue a career in journalism

In addition to releasing a new comedy special and working on her podcast called Good For You, Whitney recently revealed that she has a new beauty in her life.

During an interview on Today With Hoda & Jennaconfirmed the beauty that she was dating a vet.

“We met during the pandemic. He’s my vet,’ she explained. “He thinks I’m funny, when I’m not trying to be funny. He sees me at my weirdest.’

Whitney Cummings: Jokes focuses on comedy through nostalgia and her own childhood.

