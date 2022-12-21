Comedian Tommy Cooper’s niece, 68, is found dead at her West Sussex home as police charge man, 59

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The niece of comedy legend Tommy Cooper was found dead at her home in an East Sussex town as police charged a man with murder.

Police who attended an address in Eastbourne at 6:45pm on Sunday following a report of concerns over a woman’s welfare found Sabrina Cooper, 68, dead at the scene.

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, who was known to Mrs Cooper, was arrested Monday morning and charged with murder and possession of an assault weapon in a public place.

Police attending an address in Eastbourne at 6:45pm on Sunday following a report of concerns over a woman’s welfare found Sabrina Cooper dead at the scene

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates’ Court in Brighton on Wednesday.

Mrs. Cooper was related to Welsh comedian and magician Tommy Cooper, who died on stage in 1984 of a heart attack.

Her father David was Tommy’s brother.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers of Sussex Police said: ‘Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We support them and keep them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

“We understand that this incident will also cause concern and concern in the community, and I want to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people who know each other, and with no threat to the general public.

Police went to a property where Ms Cooper was found dead around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday

A man has been charged with the murder of a 68-year-old woman who was found dead in an East Sussex town. Police are on scene in the photo

“We have already conducted extensive investigations and this has resulted in one person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of the police first visiting the address.

“Those investigations will continue as the case progresses through court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information about what happened to contact us.”

Citizens can report information to the police by calling 101 citing Operation Dorsal. You can also report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.