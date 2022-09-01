Comedian Tig Notaro set to join upcoming third season of The Morning Show

Comedian Tig Notaro will soon be showing off her dramatic acting performance.

The 51-year-old will participate in the upcoming third season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+, according to e! News.

She plays Amanda Robinson, Paul Marks’ chief of staff. Marks is a businessman, played by Jon Hamm, who wants to buy the network that broadcasts the morning show.

New role: comedian Tig Notaro will soon show off her dramatic acting performance (photo June 2022)

Hamm, 51, was announced as part of the cast earlier this month.

The Morning Show has revealed quite a bit of casting news lately. In addition to the two aforementioned new additions, Sleepy Hollow actress Nicole Beharie will also join the cast.

Beharie will reportedly play Christina Hunter in the series. Christina is a presenter who Apple TV+ calls a “grounded, competitive and charismatic millennial.”

Season 3: The 51-year-old will compete in the upcoming third season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+, according to E! News (photo 2019)

More new additions: Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie will also shine in the upcoming season

The stars: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Marcia Gay Harden and many other recognizable names appeared in the first two seasons

Julianna Margulies, who played news anchor Laura Peterson on the show’s second season, will also return for season three of the program.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Marcia Gay Harden and many other recognizable names appeared in the first two seasons.

Shooting for season three of the show recently began with Aniston and Witherspoon sharing clips re-enacting a famous Friends scene.

Witherspoon played Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston’s Rachel Green, who both got into an argument in the 14th episode of Friends season 6 – The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry – which they re-created.

Recreate: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently started filming Season 3 of their Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show, and they used their time together to re-enact one of their famous Friends scenes.

Argument: Witherspoon played Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston’s Rachel Green, who both got into a now-famous fight in the 14th episode of Friends season 6 – The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry – which they re-created

In the short video, both Aniston and Witherspoon were looking at a photo of them both on Friends, with Witherspoon commenting, “Oh that’s sweet.”

Aniston asked, “Is this where you say the phrase you love so much?” as Witherspoon said, ‘This is… well we could say the rules. Do you remember your sentence?’

Aniston tried to remember before Witherspoon whispered it to her while Aniston said, “You can’t have Ross.”

Sweet: In the short video, both Aniston and Witherspoon were looking at a photo of them both on Friends, as Witherspoon commented, “Oh that’s sweet”

‘Can not? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy,” Witherspoon said as Aniston gasped as the short video ended.

The video wasn’t exactly the most faithful recreation, with the scene where Aniston’s Rachel actually said, ‘This is about you’re a brat, wanting what you can’t have,’ before Witherspoon’s classic line.

The beloved co-stars recreated the line as they hit the press for the first season of The Morning Show, and Aniston even shared the full clip on her Instagram just days before the show debuted.

“My pain in the little burst of sunshine, sister and I are working together again,” Aniston said in the caption.

“But this time we’ll be much kinder to each other. (Hmm, again, we’ll just have to wait and see…)’ she added.