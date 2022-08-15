Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Officials said the death of comedian Teddy Ray at age 32 was the result of an apparent drowning.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told… TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities at 10 a.m. Friday at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a swimming pool.

Authorities determined that Ray, whose official name was Theadore Brown, was the person in the pool and that there were no obvious signs of malicious intent in connection with the death.

The latest: Officials said comedian Teddy Ray’s death at age 32 was the result of an apparent drowning as he was found in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California

It wasn’t immediately clear who owned the residence where Ray was discovered, as officials said Ray lived in Gardena, California, about 200 miles west of where he was discovered.

Sources told the outlet that investigators will continue to examine the results of Ray’s autopsy before his official cause of death is released.

The tragic news about the standup star was confirmed in a post shared on Comedy Central’s Twitter account.

An official statement was included in the post’s caption, which read: ‘Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Details: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said a maintenance worker contacted authorities at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, at 10 a.m. Friday, to report that a man had been floating in a swimming pool.

According to VarietyRay was born in Los Angeles on July 30, 1990.

The late artist went on to hone his craft at venues such as the Improv and the Laugh Factory.

He later rose to fame after appearing in several comedy shows shared on the All Def Digital YouTube channel.

Let everyone know: The tragic news about the stand-up figure was confirmed with a message shared last night on Comedy Central’s Twitter account

In memory of, several entertainment industry figures have since paid tribute to the later artist on social media

His first television appearance was on BET’s Comic View, and he went on to appear on programs such as Wild N’ Out and All Def Comedy.

Ray’s most recent show appearance was on the HBO series Pause With Sam Jay.

According to the coverhe completed filming on Scroll Wheel of Time just before his passing.

Several entertainment industry figures have since paid tribute to the later performer on social media.

Reminded: Issa Rae’s production company, Hoorae Media, shared a message about the late comedian via his official Twitter account

Showing her feelings: the actress herself shared a photo of the late comedian in her Instagram story

Issa Rae’s production company, Hoorae Media, shared a message about the late comedian via his official Twitter account.

It read, “Rest in power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!’

Also shown was a photo of Ray spending time with various cast and crew members of an unidentified project.

The actress herself shared a photo of the deceased comedian on her Instagram Stories.