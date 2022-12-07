Comedian reveals ‘difficult’ ordeal two years after being sexually assaulted

[noscript_1]

Comedian Shaparak (Shappi) Khorsandi has revealed online that she has had a “difficult” two years after being sexually assaulted when she spoke about the “maddening underfunding” of the CPS.

Khorsandi, 49, said on Twitter that he suffered the public assault two years ago and the perpetrator was found guilty in October, but he is now appealing the verdict.

It is not the first time that he has spoken about sexual abuse, even within the comedy industry.

She said she was ‘thankful’ [the] CPS had enough evidence to move forward,’ but she didn’t speak publicly until now because she ‘wanted to move on.’

Shappi Khorsandi described her experience as “really difficult” and she just wanted to “move on”.

He reported the incident, which took place in public, to the Metropolitan Police and praised the force for their response.

The award-winning comedian, who has appeared on popular TV shows including Live at the Apollo and QI, continued: “Now, however, he is appealing against the verdict, so it’s a retrial.”

“It was the smallest category of sexual assault, but it has been really difficult.

“My heart goes out to those who suffer the worst and have to see CPS powerless to help because they don’t have enough funds.”

He described his fears that sexual crimes will go unpunished due to the costs associated with investigations and prosecutions.

CPS figures show that less than two percent of all violations result in a police report and final conviction.

‘I am very [down] that even if they believe you, it all comes down to ££. They [the CPS] don’t take cases without being fairly certain of a conviction.

“What happened to me happened publicly, so it was pretty straightforward.

“I know of two people who were raped, but CPS, while sympathetic, didn’t feel there was enough evidence for a decent chance of a conviction.

‘It was SO hard to report this crime, knowing [the] impact that the stress of a trial could have on my career.

“But the idea of ​​him thinking what he did was ‘normal’ and ‘just a laugh’ became debilitating.

“I might write about it once it’s all over, but to see up close how sure they have to be to get a conviction before they prosecute, how it comes down to funding, well, it’s maddening.”

Ms Khorsandi previously disclosed incidents of misogynistic behavior and sexual abuse within the comedy circuit, saying sexual harassment was “never-ending” for women in the industry.

In a 2020 podcast, he revealed that groping was “common” early in his career, describing an incident that occurred when he was in his early twenties.

After arriving on a set to be greeted by all the men, she said: “This male comedian was like, ‘Oh, here it is! I’m going to find the duct tape. Hey you! Open the trunk.”

Ms. Khorsandi received a wave of support from her fans, including fellow comedians like Jenny Eclair.

She added on social media that it’s everyone’s responsibility to speak up when they witness sexual harassment or abuse: “It’s your responsibility to extricate a peer/colleague/family member from shocking behavior.”

“I know it’s not always easy, sometimes the rug is pulled out from under your feet or you just don’t feel strong enough.”