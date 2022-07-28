Comedian Lil Duval in car accident in Bahamas and is airlifted to hospital with broken hip

Comedian Lil Duval was flown to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida with injuries after being involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday while on a quad bike.

A representative of the 45-year-old entertainer told TMZ Wednesday that “a motor vehicle” hit Lil Duval “while riding a four-wheeler” and “suffered a broken hip in addition to minor injuries.”

Lil Duval, whose full name is Roland Powell, “is in stable condition and is currently being re-flown from Nassau to Jacksonville…to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to perform recommended surgical procedures.” for recovery,” his representative said.

The latest: Comedian Lil Duval, 45, was flown to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida with injuries after being involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday while on a quad bike.

The entertainer, who has appeared on shows like Guy Code, Hip Hop Squares and Wild ‘N Out, took to Instagram with a clip to more than 3.8 million followers of himself on a stretcher while medical workers put him on a small plane. helped. . The clip ended with an interior shot of the aircraft.

He captioned the clip: ‘Someone hit me in his car while I was on my four-wheeler. Now my leg is broken and I have to be flown to Nassau and have surgery.’

The comic took to Twitter, writing: “I appreciate everyone looking at me, but if you call and I don’t answer, don’t take it the wrong way. I’m really confused and can’t move because I’m in so much pain.’

Lil Duval later posted a tweet on Instagram with the caption, “Brake my hip, not my leg and that’s worse…but I’m still chilling that nothing can steal my joy.”

The entertainer was taken on a stretcher while medical workers helped him onto a small plane

Lil Duval cringed in pain as he was transported after the accident

He had his phone in his hand when he was helped onto a plane to be transported to a hospital

He later posted a clip of a woman speaking encouraging words to him at the hospital in Nassau, captioning it: “I really needed this prayer. But I don’t give this hospital.’

He later tweeted: “I have no internal bleeding, the doctor told that amazing creature that I was hit by a car going at full speed.”

In a post he posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the comic shared images of a medical team working on his leg with a drill.

“They really drill my knee,” he said. “Why didn’t they put me to sleep?”

Lil Duval also used Twitter to update his fans on his health after the accident

He posted a clip of a woman speaking encouraging words to him at the hospital in Nassau, captioning it: “I really needed this prayer. But I don’t give this hospital

He was next seen in a hospital bed clip where he showed a black eye and stitches on his eyebrow.

Lil Duval received a slew of well wishes from show business colleagues, including TI, Kevin Hart, Angela Simmons, 2 Chainz, Ludacris, and Juicy J, among others.

“Maaaaaan, I’m going to pray you get well first,” TI said. “Then find it in your heart to sit down and rest big brother… Amen.”

Hart said, “I pray for your champion… Get well immediately…”