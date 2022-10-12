Comedian Kim Congdon reveals she was sexually assaulted by a fan at a New York show

Comedian Kim Congdon (pictured) has said she was sexually assaulted by a fan at a comedy show in New York on Saturday.

Comedian Kim Congdon has said she was sexually assaulted by a fan who then ‘pretended he was blind’ as she walked through the crowd at a stand-up show in New York on Saturday.

Congdon had just finished her set opening for fellow comedian Joey Diaz at Sony Hall when the incident occurred, she said Deadline.

She also took to Twitter on Sunday and apologized to any fans who “saw me kick a guy in the nose after the show last night”. “He sexually assaulted me after my set (and bragged about it on the way out) which ruined an otherwise perfect night for me,” she wrote.

Congdon is known for Impractical Jokers, Stoned Science, her ‘This B**ch’ podcast and Broad Topicx on YouTube – as well as appearing on other major podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience.

Speaking to Deadline, she said the incident happened when she went to retrieve her phone from a stand ‘near the sound booth’. The route to her phone took her through the crowd, which is when she says the man ‘poked me in my vagina.’

‘When it happened, I was already going the other way. When I turned around, he was literally pretending to be blind,’ she told the news outlet.

It was like ‘Joey [Diaz] stood on stage and a lot of people cheered and then the lights went down’ that she was assaulted, she said. Because it was dark, she said she lost track of the man, but officers at the scene were able to locate him later.

She identified the man and officials kicked him out of the venue, she said.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she wrote: ‘If you saw me kick a guy a** after the show last night, I’m sorry. He sexually assaulted me after my set (and bragged about it on the way out) which ruined an otherwise perfect night for me. I’m only tweeting this as a warning. I will wear from now on. Next guy dies.’

Users of the social media platform wrote widely in support of Congdon, but after some apparently tried to downplay the incident and sent her abusive messages, she wrote again on Monday to provide more details.

“I can’t believe I have to say this, but I didn’t want to tweet or make a fuss about someone accidentally grazing me,” she wrote.

‘I’m not out to get or accuse anyone. This man poked me in my vagina twice essentially in an attempt to “finger me” through the leggings as I walked past him.

‘It happened the second I got off the stage in a sold out theater and in SECONDS he was gone in the dark crowd,’ the comedian continued. ‘By the time they found him the show was almost over and he didn’t care that he got kicked out because he said “at least I got to touch Kim’s p**sy”.’

In another tweet, she wrote: ‘This has been an eye opening experience that hurt me but made me sad for victims who have been through so much worse.’

In response to the response to her original tweet, she wrote: ‘The response to my last tweet is why women don’t tell their stories’, while sharing a screenshot of one of the messages she received.

She told Deadline that the incident happened on the same night as another incident in New Jersey in which beer was thrown at Ariel Elias at a comedy club.

These are just the latest in a series of high-profile attacks on comedians in recent months, starting with Will Smith slamming Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.

On May 4, Dave Chappelle was assaulted at the Hollywood Bowl by a man carrying a replica gun that had a switchblade attached to it, while in April rapper TI stormed the stage at an open mic night in Atlanta and grabbed the microphone from a female comedian. after she filed sexual assault charges against him.

Another comic, Sampson McCormick, was punched during his show at the Win-River Resort & Casino in Redding on March 23. He said the attack came after he made jokes at the expense of a female army, prompting a man to beat him.

Congdon told Deadline that she has been doing stand-up comedy for ten years, dealing with “stalkers and all kinds of things.” After Saturday’s incident, she said her next thought was: ‘This probably won’t be the last time’.