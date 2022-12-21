Comedian Joe Lycett faces hypocrisy storm as he is pictured at his OWN money-spinning Qatar gig

He even faked ‘shredded’ £10,000 in an attempt to get Beckham to drop the campaign

Photos have surfaced of Joe Lycett performing in Qatar and the Middle East, despite his recent campaign against David Beckham for supporting the World Cup in Qatar.

Mr Lycett is facing a storm of hypocrisy after it was revealed he had played a number of shows in the country, which he later called Beckham a ‘disgrace’ for promoting.

The comedian lashed out at Beckham for not mentioning Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ laws and human rights abuses before threatening to shred £10,000 of his own money if Beckham didn’t stop the publicity campaign.

He posted a video of him ‘shredding’ the money on social media, but later revealed that he didn’t actually shred any money and instead donated the £10,000 to LGBTQ charities.

However, it has now been revealed that Lycett herself played at several money-making gigs in January 2015 and performed in two shows in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Comedian Joe Lycett poses for a photo with fans after a show in Qatar in January 2015. Years later, he criticized David Beckham for promoting the country

This promotional poster shows Lycett being advertised to play some dates in the Middle East

He played the dates as part of a tour of the country and the United Arab Emirates with The Foster’s Laughter Factory, accompanying fellow comedians Gordon Southern and Ben Norris.

In his 2017 autobiography “Parsnips, Buttered,” the comedian said he’d played gigs in the Middle East while poking fun at their anti-LGBTQ laws.

Mr Lycett said: ‘I did stand-up in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Friends of mine had warned me against traveling to these countries, claiming that “they don’t like,” as one friend put it, “your fate.”

“The penalty for homosexuality in these countries is often imprisonment, the logic of which I’ve never understood. Oh, do you like men? We’ll put you in a box with some’. Not exactly a punishment, boys!’

Lycett posted a video of him ‘shredding’ £10,000, later revealed to be fake, in response to David Beckham’s promotion of Qatar

Joe Lycett (right) was pictured with fellow comedians Gordon Southern (center) and Ben Norris (left) performing in Qatar in January 2015

Lycett, pictured here on his Channel 4 show, said in his 2017 autobiography that he played a number of shows in the Middle East

A number of fans responded to Mr Lycett’s criticism of Beckham and the Qatari regime by accusing him of hypocrisy.

One of them said, ‘I don’t understand why you are so angry when I remember seeing you perform here in Qatar at the Radisson Blue at the Laught Factory!

“You didn’t seem to mind taking Qatari money that night?”

Another said: “Many people share Joe Lycett’s publicity stunt that shames David Beckham. In 2015 he performed stand-up in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Feel free to criticize David Beckham, but don’t be hypocritical about it.’

Mr Lycett’s representatives have been contacted for comment.