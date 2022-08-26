Comedian Jimmy Carr reveals how Russell Crowe stitched him up at a Rabbitoh’s game

<!–

British comedian Jimmy Carr has revealed how Russell Crowe tricked him into giving an impromptu pre-season speech to the Sydney Rabbitohs players before one of their NRL matches.

Speaking to Fitzy and Wippa on Friday, Carr said he thought he was going to Russell’s house for dinner, but ended up giving the team a pep talk.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star, who has co-owned South Sydney since 2006, regularly invites his celebrity friends to attend Rabbitohs games and meet the players.

“He did the worst right. He invited me, he needs to do some team meeting with the guys,” Carr, 49, told Wippa

“It was the last time I was in Sydney so we went to the stadium, beautiful.

“And we met the players. And he’s giving a little speech and I’m standing there watching a little bit, then we’re going to have a drink and some food.

“And you’re fine guys, a special treat for you. My friend Jimmy is going to say a few words. No, no preparation, no introduction, nothing. I need to talk to this one…’

Rusty and Jimmy have been great buddies for several years

When Wippa asked what happened, Jimmy hilariously explained how he annoyed Russell by talking about hero athletes who notoriously fell out of favor.

“Well, I said I had to give an inspiring speech about sports from memory. So I talked, he was pretty mad at me,” Jimmy said.

“I spoke to them about athletes who had gone beyond their sport and become legends.

“You know, people like Lance Armstrong, and Mike Tyson and Oscar Pistorius. People who have gone further are known more for their legends.”

Comedy? The new joke features Jimmy comparing the 2001 New York terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people to when Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015.

Carr was in the headlines recently for making a controversial joke about the September 11 attacks by al-Qaeda and its leader Osama Bin Laden on a new show.

It comes just months after the comedian stunned Netflix subscribers when he made a shocking joke about Roma gypsies and the Holocaust in the special Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material last year.

In the new joke, featured in the recently released The Best Of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, Jimmy Jimmy overhears the 2001 New York terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, comparing it to Zayn Malik’s One Direction. left in 2015.

Jimmy said, ‘Now you’d think this is crazy, but it’s absolutely true. When Zayn left One Direction, it was like 9/11 to me – I didn’t care either.

“Actually, I should have been on one of the planes on September 11, but the more interesting story is how I met Osama.”

It comes after Jimmy sparked controversy when he joked last year that the “thousands of gypsies killed by the Nazis” were a “positive” effect of the Holocaust on his Netflix special.

The joke caused a lot of backlash and sparked a debate about racism and freedom of expression.