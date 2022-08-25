Comedian Jim Jefferies recalls a night of boozing with close mate Russell Crowe

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies has revealed how he hit rock bottom 18 months ago after a heavy night of drinking with his close friend and Hollywood star Russell Crowe.

Last year, Jefferies, 45, spoke about giving up his hard drinking lifestyle and following a vegan diet under the influence of his English actress, wife Tasie Lawrence.

After getting sober, the popular comedian started smoking weed and says he gets “stoned most days.”

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies, right, has revealed how he hit rock bottom 18 months ago after a heavy night of drinking with his close friend and Hollywood star Russell Crowe. The couple is pictured with David Walliams

“Yeah, I’ve had some heavy drinking nights,” Jeffries told Fitzy and Wippa on the Nova FM Breakfast Show on Thursday.

“I haven’t had a drink in 18 months. And look, I’m a pothead now, weed is legal in this country. I am stoned most days.

“So I gave up the alcohol. But one of my last nights of drinking, my second last night of drinking, was getting drunk at Russell Crowe’s house, and Seth MacFarlane was there.

And he started playing the piano and I thought I’d get up and sing one of the songs from The Little Mermaid. And I thought I had probably hit rock bottom.’

Last year, Jefferies, 45, spoke about giving up his hard drinking lifestyle and following a vegan diet under the influence of his English actress, wife Tasie Lawrence, pictured here

Earlier this month, Jefferies, who was autistic at age 36, shocked radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson when he claimed giving birth was “easy.”

He appeared on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show when he filled in for Kyle Sandilands, who just welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée Tegan Kynaston.

Jackie, 47, laughed at Jim’s astonishing comment and said, “I can’t believe you said that.”

“First of all, friend, I haven’t had an epidural,” she said.

Jim interrupted her and said, “Look, if you don’t have an epidural, it’s like terror.”

“I thought I was going to die,” Jackie said.

Earlier this month, Jefferies, who was autistic at age 36, shocked radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson when he claimed giving birth was “easy.”

He then replied, “It’s like taking drugs and breaking your leg. At that point it doesn’t hurt.’

The radio star said she thought “something” could still be felt on an epidural, prompting Jim to add, “You’re definitely emotional.”

Jim is a father of two who were previously in a relationship with actress Kate Luyben. Their son was born in 2012.