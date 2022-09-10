Comedian Dawn French spots her doppelgänger at King Charles III’s Accession Council ceremony

<!–

Comedian Dawn French, 64, left fans hysterical after she confirmed on social media her “presence” at King Charles III’s proclamation event on Saturday.

The actress’s post came after the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen on Thursday, followed by her son and heir King Charles taking the throne.

Dawn shared some relief with her followers after Charles was officially proclaimed king at the accession ceremony in central London.

Doppelgänger: Comedian Dawn French, 64, left fans hysterical after she confirmed on social media her ‘presence’ at King Charles III’s proclamation event on Saturday

The event, which was televised for the first time in history, took place at St. James’s Palace.

And former prime ministers such as Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron and Gordon Brown were in attendance.

All over the country, people tuned in to mourn the late Queen and look at the occasion.

However, Dawn decided to take to social media to post a photo of a member of the procession.

It’s me! Dawn shared some relief with her followers after Charles was officially proclaimed king at the accession ceremony in central London

And when she took to her social media, the comedian tried to convince her fans that it was her.

And captioned the funny snap with ‘Been quite busy this morning…’.

After the post went viral, Dawn’s followers agreed that the resemblance between Dawn and her doppelganger was uncanny.

King: Charles was officially proclaimed king at the accession ceremony in central London

And the funny caption seemed to lighten the mood during this period of mourning.

Many fans decided to comment on the funny post, but one fan said, “Dawn, I’ll be laughing at this forever.”

And another fan took the opportunity to say, “Multi-tasking at its best. Things to do, wash pots, write comedy, proclaim the king,’

Proclamation: And the event, televised for the first time in history, took place at St James’s Palace

While another said: ‘Looks great Dawn. What a memorable day,” followed by a smiling emoji.

King Charles III delivered a speech at his proclamation, saying: ‘Gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen. It is my saddest duty to announce the passing of my beloved mother, the Queen.’

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation—and I think I might say the whole world—sympathize with me for the irreparable loss we have all suffered.”

“It is the greatest comfort to me to know of the condolences so many have extended to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support must be extended to our entire family at our loss.”