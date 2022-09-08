Comedian and Netflix star David A. Arnold dies aged 54

Comedian and Netflix star David A. Arnold has passed away at the age of 54, his family has announced.

The Fuller House writer was only three dates on his “Pace Ya Self” comedy tour when he died “of natural causes” at his home.

In a statement to the LA Times, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.

David passed away peacefully at his home today and doctors have determined the cause of death from natural causes.

“Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

In a statement to the LA Times, his family said, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.” Pictured: In Netflix show ‘It Ain’t For The Weak’

Arnold was married to his wife Julie L Harkness, pictured together, with whom he had two children, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn

He had posted a video of one of his comedy skits to Instagram just hours before his family announced his death. It sparked heartbroken comments from friends and supporters

He had posted a video of one of his comedy skits to Instagram just hours before his family announced his death.

David wrote, “I will never forget the day my eldest decided between my wife and me who she would send to the nursing home.”

It sparked heartbroken comments from friends and supporters below.

His passing has not yet been announced on his social media pages or website.

The comic and writer began his career at the Montreal Comedy Festival, appearing on Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza.

David released two stand-up specials on Netflix during his career. In 2019 he released David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina and in July of this year he released It Ain’t For The Weak.

He also created the show That Girl Lay Lay and worked on it as showrunner and executive producer.

He worked on the Fuller House reboot as a writer and producer and also did shows including Meet The Browns and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

Arnold was married to his wife Julie L Harkness, with whom he had two children, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn.

He worked on the Fuller House reboot as a writer and producer and also did shows including Meet The Browns and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. Pictured: With wife Julie

David released two stand-up specials on Netflix during his career. In 2019 he released David A. Arnold: Fat Ballerina and in July of this year he released It Ain’t For The Weak (pictured in the show)

David, pictured, has had a torrent of tributes online since his family announced his death

Friends, fellow comics and those who have worked with David paid tribute to him online.

Bryan Behar, a TV writer and producer, wrote, “Shocked to hear of the passing of David A. Arnold. He was a beloved member of our Fuller House writing team, one of the funniest comedians I’ve ever seen, and a wonderful man.

David finally reaped the fruits of decades of work. May his memory be a blessing.”

The comic and writer pictured began his career at the Montreal Comedy Festival and appeared on Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza

Friends, fellow comics and those who have worked with David paid tribute to him online

Friend Bobby Lee, a comedian and actor, said, “I’ve known you for 20 years. A great person and comic. Heartbreaking @DavidAArnold.”

Comic Loni Love also paid tribute to David by writing: “My brother is gone…thanks for the laughter, the encouragement and the inspiration…my love and prayers for his lovely wife Julie and his beautiful daughters…we are all heartbroken.’

And actress Yvette Nicole Brown said, “One of Cleveland’s best has left the stage and way too early. 54 is too young. #REST IN PEACE. This doesn’t feel real.’

MailOnline has contacted David’s representatives.