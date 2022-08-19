Comedian and Have You Been Paying Attention star Celia Pacquola gives birth to her first child

<!–

Celia Pacquola has welcomed her first child with her partner, Dara Munnis.

The Australian comedian, 39, announced via Instagram that she had given birth to a beautiful girl: Eleanor Jessica.

‘Our mystery guest has arrived. Hi Eleanor Jessica. 3 kilos delicious,” she wrote in her caption.

“Thank you to all the incredible staff at @epworthbabies and @dr_stephencole for looking after us so well.”

The winner of Dancing With the Stars thanked her partner, using emojis, for his support and for capturing sweet moments with their newborn.

“The last photo is the meal I ordered after the birth with an extra slider that makes it look like I ordered a burger for the baby,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dara also shared a heartfelt tribute on his own Instagram account.

“To all newcomers…very privileged this week to add Eleanor to the list of incredible women in my life,” he wrote.

“Huge respect for the team at Epworth Freemasons for looking after us so well and of course for the incredible @celia_pacquola who has blown me away again.”

In March, the Have You Been Paying Attention star revealed she was expecting her first child.

With her signature humor, Celia broke the news by posting a photo of her wearing a Doctor Who baby onesie over her baby bump, followed by an ultrasound of the baby on the way.

If you had ‘Celia Getting Pregnant’ on their Unprecedented Events bingo card, you can now cross out. Wild,” she wrote. “I’m very happy, and yes I miss wine.”

“Please also consider this my official audition to become the next Doctor Who as I currently have two hearts,” she added.

Celia seemed to keep most of her pregnancy journey private, but in July she showed off her growing baby bump during appearances on the show Have You Been Paying Attention.

Dara, who moved to Sydney in 2016, is a full-time photographer for bands and musicians and has worked with talents such as Ed Sheeran, U2 and Hozier.