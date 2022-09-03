Comedian Alex Hooper, 37, embraces ‘positivity’ following advanced cancer diagnosis

After Alex Hooper, former America’s Got Talent contestant, revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, many people jumped to offer their well wishes and help, including AGT judge Howie Mandel.

The comedian, 37, announced earlier on Monday that he has Hodgkin lymphoma on his YouTube channel, but is keeping a humorous and optimistic view of the situation.

In an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com, Alex shared how he is coping with his shocking diagnosis, and how it came just four months after marrying longtime girlfriend Lauren Tassi.

Diagnosis: Alex Hooper, 37, recently revealed he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

“Four months after my marriage, I was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma.” The comedian tied the knot earlier this year in April,” he began.

“When we said ’till’ death, we didn’t know it would be so soon. In all seriousness, I will treat this like I do everything in my life.

With a lot of laughter, positive energy, jokes and non-stop fun. That’s what I’m best at,” he concluded.

In addition to sharing a video on his YouTube channel, he also reflected on his diagnosis earlier in the week on Instagram on Monday.

He added a photo of himself with ‘Comedian Alex Hooper Has Cancer!’ under the photo.

The star wrote a caption to express his thoughts and feelings about the situation. ‘It’s true. I’m going to treat this like I do everything else: joking, laughing, acting silly, wearing shiny outfits, and having fun.”

Support: America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel, commented to share his support and offered his help to the comedian

Alex is determined to maintain his humorous personality during his diagnosis. “Please continue to treat me with disgust and disrespect. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted. I love you.’

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hodgkin lymphoma, “is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system.”

Alex recently shared an additional post with a screenshot of his diagnosis in an article. In his caption, he jokingly typed, “I’m only going through this for the press. Keep spreading my videos like this cancer is spreading in me.”

AGT judge, Howie, commented on the post, shared his support and offered any assistance if needed.

‘Be strong friend. Let me know if you need anything. Your great sense of humor is your superpower,” the TV personality wrote.

Response: The former contestant expressed his gratitude for the kind and supportive words he has received over the past few days

Comedy: Alex appeared in both season 13 and season 15 of America’s Got Talent; seen during an audition on the competition show

The actor posted a short reel to his Instagram earlier on Friday to respond to all the support he has received.

“I wasn’t sure if I should tell people I have cancer or if I should keep it a secret,” Alex said.

“But telling people was definitely the move for me. The levity I’ve felt since I told everyone – and honestly, the outpouring of love and support was so overwhelming, beautiful and emotional, and it made me so happy,” he said.

‘You have sent me so many beautiful messages. So many great offers. And so many nudes,” he added with humor. ‘Thank you very much!’

Positivity: In a statement to DailyMail.com, Alex said, “In all seriousness, I’ll treat this like I do everything in my life. With a lot of laughter, positive energy, jokes and non-stop fun. That’s what I’m best at’; pictured on America’s Got Talent

Discussion: The talented comedian shared a lengthy video announcing his cancer diagnosis, as well as expressing his continued positivity and humor

During his recent youtube video, the positive star provided additional details about what comes next.

“Right now it’s either phase three or phase four. It’s advanced. Because I don’t do anything mediocre,” he declared with a touch of humor. Alex added that “I will have to undergo chemo in the coming months.”

“I find myself apologizing to people because I just don’t want to be taken care of. But I also understand that I have to be that, and that’s very difficult for me,” he reflected.

Despite his diagnosis of lymphoma, the comedian has maintained his cheerful personality and most importantly, his positivity at every step, noting, “It’s a fairly curable cancer.”

Curable: Alex explained he has either stage three or stage four lymphoma, but: ‘It’s quite a curable cancer’