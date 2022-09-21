‘Come to Udinese Ronaldo’ Italian club send cheeky invitation to Cristiano Ronaldo

Udinese have used their flying start to the season to cheekily ask Cristiano Ronaldo if he would like to join the club.

The Friulian side are currently third in the Serie A table after picking up 16 points from their opening seven games thanks to five wins and a draw.

Andrea Sottil’s men hope to maintain that form for the rest of the season to make a bid for European football, and have capitalized on their good form by suggesting Ronaldo move to Italy – started by goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Serie A side Udinese are jokingly asking Cristiano Ronaldo to join the club on their Twitter account

It was goalkeeper Marco Silvestri who first asked Ronaldo about coming to Udinese

Silvestri responded to a post on Instagram discussing Ronaldo’s ambitions by tagging the Manchester United star and asking him to join Udinese.

The club then followed up on their goalkeeper’s request by posting a picture of the Instagram discussion on their Twitter account and adding some cheeky emojis, backing Silvestri’s invitation.

The Portuguese legend spent most of the summer trying to find a way out of Old Trafford but saw several big clubs lose interest in signing him as he looked for Champions League football.

The Man Utd superstar has struggled for playing time in Erik ten Hag’s new attacking approach

Instead, the 37-year-old stayed at Old Trafford and has had a stuttering start to the season. Starting just one Premier League game and playing only a small part of United’s current four-game winning streak.

His only goal of the campaign so far came in last week’s Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol – Ronaldo’s first ever strike in the competition.

United boss Erik ten Hag has opted for a more dynamic attack this season, using Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and even Christian Eriksen ahead of Ronaldo. With the five-time Champions League winner fighting to play his way back into the first XI.

Udinese have been one of Serie A’s surprise packages so far this season, losing just one game

However, these current struggles have not deterred Ronaldo, who today dismissed claims the World Cup would be his last major tournament by saying he plans to play for Portugal at the 2024 European Championship.

Udinese, meanwhile, have been one of the stories of the season so far in Serie A, losing just one game and upsetting some of the league’s big guns.

Earlier this month they beat Roma 4-0 and this past weekend they prevailed over Inter Milan with a 3-1 win.