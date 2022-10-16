Come Into My Life singer Joyce Sims dies aged 63

R&B singer Joyce Sims has died aged 63.

Her passing was announced Saturday night in a Facebook post by event organizer CJ Carlos, who also worked at Chelsea Football Club.

He wrote: “After speaking with her immediate family tonight, it is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was a great singer-songwriter who had so many hits in the 80’s.

“As most of you know, she was supposed to be one of our American artists in Portugal in May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family.’

Heartbreaking news: R&B singer Joyce Sims has died aged 63 (pictured during 2012 performance)

Joyce’s cause of death has not yet been announced.

Joyce is best known for her single Come Into My Life, which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard R&B Chart and the UK Singles Chart in 1987.

The musician went on to release such songs as Lifetime Love, I Give and Crazy Love – with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Angie Stone sampling her work.

After the tragic news, tributes poured in, with fans and known friends sharing heartwarming messages on social media.

Star: Joyce is best known for her single Come Into My Life, which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard R&B Chart and the UK Singles Chart in 1987 (pictured in 1995)

Appalling: Her death was announced Saturday night in a Facebook post by event organizer CJ Carlos, who also worked at Chelsea Football Club.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta shared a clip of Joyce’s performance, tweeting: ‘RIP Joyce Sims’

Former football player Stan Collymore wrote: ‘I just heard that Joyce Sims has passed away at the age of 63. Happy memories of All and All are echoed on my Sony walkman taking the bus to Walsall FC every morning as an apprentice. Thanks for the music Joyce, may you rest in peace.’

DJ Premier wrote: ‘RIP To The Icon JOYCE SIMS.’

Soul Tracks said: ‘We are devastated to pass on the news of the death of R&B music great Joyce Sims at age 63. A great talent who sang, wrote and played for us for more than three decades.’

Loved: Tributes poured in after the tragic news, with fans and celebrity friends sharing heartwarming messages on social media

In January, Joyce spoke about how her dreams came true after the album Come Into My Life came out in 1987.

She told This Is Money: “It’s been a great year, both financially and in every other area of ​​my life. I was excited to release my first album. Just holding that album in my hand meant so much.

“Many of the dreams and aspirations I had came true when the album came out. I’d say I made over $100,000 that year from touring and nearly $100,000 from album sales.

“In the late 1980s, nightclubs would sometimes pay me thousands of dollars to sing All In All, my biggest hit in America. It would take me six minutes and 31 seconds and I could make up to $3,000 (equivalent to £4,700 today).’