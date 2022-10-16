Comcast is shutting down its gamer-centric G4 channel, again

Dave Scott, the CEO of Comcast’s Spectacor division, announced the shutdown in an internal memo obtained by: Deadline before it even shipped, saying the channel has had few viewers and has failed to achieve “sustainable financial results.”

“This is certainly not what we had hoped for, and as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to end G4’s operations with immediate effect,” Scott wrote.

G4 made its return last year on several networks, including Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Cox, and Philo. It debuted with shows like Attack of the show, xplayand ninja fighter, in an attempt to give in to the nostalgia of viewers who tuned into the network twenty years ago. The company also had a multi-year deal with Twitch, where it hosted an occasional stream before returning to linear television.