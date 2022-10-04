Combining HIIT with 10-hour diet helps you lose TWICE as much weight

A fad time-limited diet combined with high-intensity exercise can help women lose twice as much weight.

Time-restricted eating (TRE), where people have a short ‘window’ for meals, eat breakfast late and dinner early, is popular with celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston.

Equally trendy is high-intensity interval training (HIIT), where busy people train in short bursts.

Now, a study has found that both together can help women lose about twice as much weight as either TRE or HIIT alone.

WHAT IS HIGH INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING? HIIT describes any workout that involves a short burst of high-intensity exercise followed by a short, low-intensity activity repeatedly. The medium workout should be around 50% intensity. The number of repetitions and the length of each depends on the exercise, but can be as few as three repetitions with only 20 seconds of intense exercise. There is no specific formula for HIIT. A common method involves a 2:1 ratio of work to recovery periods, for example 30-40 seconds of hard sprinting interspersed with 15-20 seconds of jogging or walking, repeated until failure. The entire HIIT session can last between four and 30 minutes, meaning it’s considered a good way to maximize a workout in a short amount of time.

Researchers recruited 131 obese women aged 19 to 45, and asked a quarter to eat time-restricted, a quarter to do HIIT and a quarter to do both for a total of seven weeks.

The rest of the women – a control group of 33 – continued with their usual diet and physical activity for seven weeks.

Compared to the control group, subjects on the time-restricted eating regimen lost 4.6 pounds (2.1 kg) of body weight.

Those who walked and ran at high intensity (HIIT) lost nearly four pounds (1.7 kg).

But those doing both together lost about twice as much weight, losing almost 3.6kg on average compared to the control group.

The researchers say that eating for a shorter period each day means people reduce the calories they consume, but exercise is also important as it helps the body burn fat more efficiently.

Dr. Trine Moholdt, senior author of the study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said: ‘High-intensity exercise can be done quickly over a short period of time, so it fits more easily into the day.

‘Time-restricted eating is simple as people just have to remember not to eat after a certain time, rather than having to cut back on certain foods, count calories or check food labels.

“Our results suggest that both strategies together are a good way to lose weight and keep it off.”

What IS intermittent fasting? Intermittent fasting involves alternating between days of fasting and days of normal eating. Intermittent fasting diets generally fall into two categories – time-restricted feeding, which narrows eating times to 6-8 hours per day, also known as the 16:8 diet, and 5:2 intermittent fasting. The 16:8 diet is a form of intermittent fasting, also known as time-restricted eating. Followers of the eating plan fast for 16 hours a day and eat whatever they want for the remaining eight hours – typically between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This may be more acceptable than the well-known 5:2 diet – where followers restrict their calories to 500-600 a day for two days a week and then eat as normal for the remaining five days. In addition to weight loss, 16:8 intermittent fasting is thought to improve blood sugar control, boost brain function and help us live longer. Many prefer to eat between When you eat, it’s best to choose healthy options like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. And drink water and unsweetened beverages. The disadvantages of the fasting plan can be that people overindulge with the hours they can eat, leading to weight gain. It can also result in long-term digestive problems, as well as hunger, fatigue and weakness.

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, asked time-restricted eaters to consume all meals and snacks within a 10-hour daily window.

The female volunteers had their breakfast more than an hour later than usual, on average, and typically followed the study’s recommendation to eat their last meal of the day before noon.

Experts say the human body clock means we process sugary foods better earlier in the day.

In fact, people who did the time-restricted diet and high-intensity exercise had better long-term blood sugar control compared to the control group, which may help prevent type 2 diabetes.

But importantly, the women unable to eat and snack late at night also reduced their average food intake by the equivalent of 1,400 calories per week.

Women on the time-restricted diet lost 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg) of fat from their bodies compared to the control group.

But those on both the diet and the exercise program lost nearly twice as much fat and lost nearly seven pounds (3.1 kg) compared to the control group.

Women doing HIIT burned 800 calories per week on average, the researchers found.

The high-intensity training in the study consisted of three sessions of approximately 35 minutes per week.

Women ran or walked on a treadmill or up a hill at a speed and gradient that made their heart beat very fast and left them short of breath.

Those who did this HIIT along with the time-restricted diet had a significant reduction in dangerous fat wrapped around their organs, which is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and stroke compared to the control group.

This reduction was half as high in those who did the diet alone.

No difference was found in cholesterol levels or blood pressure between those doing HIIT and TRE, but the researchers say there could be stronger effects if people did the diet and exercised for more than seven weeks or were more unhealthy to start with.

Dr. Moholdt said: ‘This was easy to stick to as women managed the diet six out of seven days and managed the exercise.

‘They also got fitter from HIIT, which makes physical everyday life easier, so we recommend this kind of program to people who want a relatively simple way to change diet and exercise habits and improve their health.’