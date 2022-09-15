Comanchero gangster Kyle Leofa in hospital after shot in the face in Brisbane

<!–

An infamous cyclist recently photographed partying with several high-profile Comancheros has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the face south of Brisbane.

Kyle Leofa, 25, is recovering in stable condition at Mater Hospital after a shooting in a parking lot in the Logan suburb of Underwood on Monday night.

Police were only informed of the incident hours later when Leofa turned up in hospital on Tuesday afternoon, with a suspected gunshot wound.

He appeared at the hospital hours after another man associated with the Comancheros was stabbed to death on a Brisbane street.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that the shooting of Leofa is in any way related to the alleged stab murder.

Police made a public appeal for information on Thursday, with Leofa reportedly not cooperating with investigators.

Kyle Leofa (left) remains in hospital after suffering facial injuries in a shooting in a car park south of Brisbane. He is pictured with Comancheros sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed, National President Allan Meehan and longtime Comancheros aide George Lergou (right)

The shooting comes weeks after Leofa was spotted in Melbourne last month mingling with Comancheros national president Allan Meehan and club sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed.

Photos Meehan posted on social media show the trio getting along on camera with longtime Comancheros employee and convicted drug importer George Lergou.

Meehan captioned a photo ‘welcome back Tarek ‘hard2kill’ Zahed’.

It was the first time Zahed was first seen in public after miraculously surviving when he was gunned down outside a gym in western Sydney in May, an attack that claimed his brother’s life.

Zahed spent weeks in hospital recovering from his serious injuries and was left blind in one eye.

The photos surfaced on social media a week before Zahed was dramatically arrested in eastern Sydney on August 28.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the Underwood shooting, which took place around 7 p.m. Monday night in a parking garage on Logan Road, continues.

Kyle Leofa was recently photographed with club sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed months after Zahed survived a Sydney shooting that claimed the life of his brother Omar (photo, paramedics with Omar Zahed on site)

“Initial investigations have identified a group of unidentified men in a company parking lot, while filming a video, when two vehicles, one carrying the victim, approached them and an alleged incident occurred,” the police said in a statement. from Qld.

Police confirmed that Leofa has not spoken to detectives linked to Operation Dagobah, a strike unit set up to investigate incidents between two rival groups.

Police are calling on anyone who saw the incident or has a dashcam or camera, particularly in the Underwood area of ​​Logan Road and Kingston Road, to contact police.

Zahed is currently behind bars after being arrested in a dramatic clash with police after returning to Sydney from Melbourne.

He was charged with the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was stabbed and shot in Bankstown in December 2014.

Kyle Leofa was shot six hours after Comancheros employee Levi Johnson, 23, (pictured with his sister) was allegedly stabbed to death in Brisbane. Daily Mail Australia does not suggest the shooting is in any way linked to Mr Johnson’s death

Zahed remains behind bars after his bail offer to undergo a ‘versatile treatment program’ as he recovers from injuries sustained in May was rejected by a magistrate in a Sydney court this week.

Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn in May when more than 20 bullets were fired into the health club.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ was rushed to hospital in critical condition and operated on with gunshot wounds to his head and body, including one that went right through his eyeball. His brother Omar, 39, was killed in the shooting.