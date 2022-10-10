Comanchero bikie David Pye wants out of prison segregation unit after murder charge on Nick Martin
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison ‘punishment’ unit after allegedly masterminding Rebels bikie boss’ murder
- Nick Martin was shot and killed at a drag racing track in Perth in December 2020
- David James Pye is accused of paying the contract killer $150,000 to exterminate the hit
- Pye has complained about being locked up in a prison segregation unit
- Prison bosses have isolated Pye due to concerns that he is at risk from other inmates
- Pye shut down the idea, saying the SHU was ‘punishment’ and not for protection
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors.
Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at the Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth, on December 12, 2020, from 300m away as he sat with his wife and stepdaughter.
Rebel-turned-Comanchero David James Pye is accused of hiring a contract killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to take out Martin.
For his alleged involvement in the assassination, Pye is currently locked up in Perth’s Casuarina Prison, charged with murder.
The 40-year-old has been placed in solitary confinement in the prison’s Special Handling Unit (SHU) because prison bosses believe he will be at risk if he is placed with the general population.
But Pye shut down the idea, saying the man who pulled the trigger on Martin openly admitted his crime to other prisoners without worrying about the consequences, The West Australian reported.
‘SHU is really a penal unit. They prevent me from seeing visitors and I am prevented from the limited benefits available to you in prison,’ Pye said.
He complained about only being allowed out of his cell for three hours a day and said the West Australian prison system was influenced by the state’s police force.
‘They’re trying to break me. I’m telling you now, they won’t, he said.
‘If you misbehave in society, your punishment is to be in prison, not to be punished inside the prison, and that’s what the SHU is.’
Pye said he could “do jail time anywhere and anytime” but did not understand why he was being separated from other prisoners.
He also claimed that there was no tension between bikie clubs and that the idea was ‘propaganda created by the police’.
“I’m not in the SHU for my own protection, I’m happy to sign out of this unit and sign a waiver,” he said.
Pye’s lawyer also said that in the SHU they only had an hour to speak with their legal team and given his serious charge, the 40-year-old should be granted more time.
Martin’s killer, a former Shadows of Hope sharpshooter, pleaded guilty to shooting the former rebel leader and was sentenced last December to at least 18 years behind bars.
Pye had reportedly initially contacted the 35-year-old man in early 2020 via encrypted messaging service Wire and asked about his experience and skills.
Nick Martin Murder Timeline
24 November 2020
Nick Martin gets beaten up by Hells Angel Dayne Brajkovich in a Perth bar. Brajkovich has been charged and fined over the match.
Martin was not charged.
December 12
Martin is shot dead by the sniper at the Perth Motorplex in Kwinana along with his wife Amanda.
The bullet also hits Ricky Chapman, the boyfriend of Martin’s stepdaughter Stacey Schoppe.
December 14
Police announce Taskforce Ravello, with 100 officers investigating the murder and cracking down on bikie gangs.
December 15
A $1 million reward is being offered to help catch Martin’s killer.
23 December
Martin’s funeral is being held at Pinnaroo Cemetery amid a massive police presence.
26 January 2021
A man is charged with a burglary at the home of relatives of Martin, carried out as his funeral took place.
March 15th
An ex-soldier and mercenary is arrested and later charged with Martin’s murder.
April 26
Martin’s killer is charged with a further five offences, including possession of a silencer and driving a vehicle with false number plates.
September 29
The killer, who cannot be named, pleads guilty to murder.
30th of September
It is revealed that one of the men the police are investigating for ordering a hit on Martin is codenamed ‘The Baker’.
October 9
David James Pye is revealed to be The Baker’s real name. He is accused of ordering a $150,000 hit on Martin.
December 20
The murderer is imprisoned for 20 years, with a minimum of 18 years behind bars