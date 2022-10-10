Comanchero bikie David Pye wants out of prison segregation unit after murder charge on Nick Martin

Pye has complained about being locked up in a prison segregation unit

A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors.

Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at the Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth, on December 12, 2020, from 300m away as he sat with his wife and stepdaughter.

Rebel-turned-Comanchero David James Pye is accused of hiring a contract killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to take out Martin.

For his alleged involvement in the assassination, Pye is currently locked up in Perth’s Casuarina Prison, charged with murder.

The 40-year-old has been placed in solitary confinement in the prison’s Special Handling Unit (SHU) because prison bosses believe he will be at risk if he is placed with the general population.

But Pye shut down the idea, saying the man who pulled the trigger on Martin openly admitted his crime to other prisoners without worrying about the consequences, The West Australian reported.

‘SHU is really a penal unit. They prevent me from seeing visitors and I am prevented from the limited benefits available to you in prison,’ Pye said.

He complained about only being allowed out of his cell for three hours a day and said the West Australian prison system was influenced by the state’s police force.

‘They’re trying to break me. I’m telling you now, they won’t, he said.

‘If you misbehave in society, your punishment is to be in prison, not to be punished inside the prison, and that’s what the SHU is.’

Pye said he could “do jail time anywhere and anytime” but did not understand why he was being separated from other prisoners.

He also claimed that there was no tension between bikie clubs and that the idea was ‘propaganda created by the police’.

“I’m not in the SHU for my own protection, I’m happy to sign out of this unit and sign a waiver,” he said.

Pye’s lawyer also said that in the SHU they only had an hour to speak with their legal team and given his serious charge, the 40-year-old should be granted more time.

Martin’s killer, a former Shadows of Hope sharpshooter, pleaded guilty to shooting the former rebel leader and was sentenced last December to at least 18 years behind bars.

Pye had reportedly initially contacted the 35-year-old man in early 2020 via encrypted messaging service Wire and asked about his experience and skills.