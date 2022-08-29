Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed arrest: Dramatic photos show sergeant-of-arms after arrest

Dramatic photos may be revealed of bloodied Comanchero power broker Tarek Zahed’s arrest after police fired on his BMW by shooting ‘bean bags’ through the windows in an ambush in broad daylight.

The biker gang’s sergeant-at-arms was arrested at gunpoint at 4.50pm on Sunday afternoon by heavily armed police on New South Head Road in Edgecliff in eastern Sydney, where he was arrested for his role in an alleged murder in 2014.

Exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail Australia show the injured bike boss, 41, sitting on the road next to his damaged vehicle, dazed and with blood dripping down his face as he is accosted by police.

Officers were on the brink that Zahed may have been armed, as he is still recovering from an assassination attempt outside an Auburn gym in May that saw him shot ten times and spent two months in intensive care. His brother Omar was killed in the shooting.

Zahed was in Sydney this weekend to attend a wedding, and police knew where he was due to mandatory reporting procedures that are part of a serious crime prevention order he was beaten with.

NSW Police Inspector Danny Doherty said Zahed received the “deserved reception” and said further arrests would be made in connection with the alleged murder.

“We claim that he committed this murder and we are confident that other people involved in this murder will also be charged,” he said.

Zahed was later charged with the 2014 gangland murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was found bleeding in Bankstown.

‘He lives life in Melbourne. We had information that he was in Sydney,’ Chief Inspector Doherty said.

“And he got a well-deserved reception in Sydney. Okay, he was battered and bruised and put on the sidewalk, but that was because he wasn’t playing by the rules.’

The Homicide Division chief said the arrest came after new information was reportedly obtained by Taskforce Erebus, the team investigating recent shootings in Sydney, including Mr Zahed’s own near-death experience.

Comanchero kingpin Tarek Zahed was arrested with his head still bandaged after an assassination attempt earlier this year

He said intelligence from the NSW Crime Commission and Victoria Police’s Echo Taskforce “provided sufficient information and evidence to make a high-risk arrest in Edgecliff yesterday.”

‘[I’m] happy to say we are making progress on those murders,” Chief Inspector Doherty said.

“So yesterday’s arrest was important to us in regards to the caliber of the arrested.”

Mr Zahed briefly appeared in the local court at Downing Center in Sydney on Monday morning where he did not ask for bail and was denied.

However, the lawyer indicated that she would file a request for release with the Bankstown Local Court on September 5.

The ‘Balenciaga Bikie’ has been charged with murder and kidnapping in company with intent to commit a serious criminal offense

Zahed only surfaced publicly last week in a social media photo shared by the national president of the Comanchero gang

On May 10, Zahed was shot at ten times while he and Omar were at the Bodyfit gym in Auburn, Sydney’s west.

Omar, 39, died after being shot several times in the arms, abdomen and legs, but Mr Zahed was taken to Westmead Hospital in critical condition.

He stayed there for several months and is still recovering from the deadly attack.

Prior to the shooting, police had warned Mr Zahed that his life was at stake.

Doctors were amazed at his speedy recovery, which saw him released from the hospital less than two months later after a lengthy discussion about whether he should have limbs amputated.

Despite the ten shots fired, there were no visible scars on the cyclist’s face in the photo.

A source said he lost completely vision in his right eye, rendering him virtually blind because he already had reduced vision in his left eye.

“He had an incident years ago where the vision in his left eye is only 20 to 30 percent,” the source said.

“So now that he’s probably blind in his right eye, he’ll almost be unable to see at all.”

In May, Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn, when he was shot multiple times

Police and paramedics try to rescue the two men at the gym after the shooting in May – with pools of blood in the foyer

National President Allan Meehan (left) posted a photo with Zahed (right) last week

Since leaving hospital in July, Zahed is believed to have been sleeping in Melbourne before returning to the Harbor City.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police were investigating possible motives for the assassination at the time and declined to rule out an inside job.

“We cannot ignore an internal conflict,” he told reporters.

“There are opportunities for people to take their place and there is a real power struggle within organized crime groups.”

He only resurfaced in public last week in a social media photo shared by the national president of the Comanchero gang.

“Welcome back tarek ‘hard2kill’ zahed,” the caption read.