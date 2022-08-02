WhatsNew2Day
Comanchero bikie boss Mark Buddle taken into police custody after extradition to Australia

Australia
By Jacky

Australia’s most wanted man – bike owner Mark Buddle – is flown to a secret location Down Under after weeks of drama in Europe and his wife’s divorce

By Tita Smith for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Comanchero bikini boss Mark Buddle has been taken into police custody at an undisclosed location after being secretly extradited from Turkey to Australia.

The country’s most wanted man was arrested by the Australian federal police for alleged drug imports.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

More to come.

